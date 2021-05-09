HAVERHILL -- It was one of the toughest decisions Methuen senior Anthony Romano has ever made.
A couple of weeks ago, he opted to finish his brilliant high school career by participating in spring wrestling, which had been postponed from the winter due to the coronavirus pandemic, rather than lacrosse.
Romano, who just completed a brilliant season, on both offense and defense, in football, had been elected a captain in both sports, enjoys them both and had considerable success in each.
But, in the end, wrestling had too many pluses and won out.
“It was a really tough decision but I know wrestling will help me a lot with my conditioning and drive for college football,” said Romano Friday night after the Rangers swamped Haverhill, 54-22, in a season opener. “I really wanted to get ready for college football.
“Plus, I’ve been wrestling with a bunch of seniors and wanted to finish with them. Also, there is a new lacrosse coach and (Methuen wrestling) coach (Bill) James said I could wrestle at 220 or heavyweight, whichever was best for me. I knew I wouldn’t need to cut any weight.”
On Friday night, with several wrestlers bumping up a weight, Romano -- who wrestled at 182 last year -- was slotted at heavyweight and he responded with a 17-2 technical fall over Haverhill’s Colin McAnich.
Like he was tackling a ball carrier from his linebacking position, Romano was particularly adept at takedowns. He’ll be playing football at Hobart College next year.
“He’s been working hard and is a great leader,” said Methuen coach Bill James. “Like a lot of our guys, he just needs to be in a little bit better (wrestling) shape.”
The Rangers won nine of 14 matches on the night and showed good balance in the lineups. Among the highlights was a seven-second pin by freshman Dom Gangi at 106, a 19-second pin by veteran Michael Crowe at 126 and a fall at 1:05 by another veteran, Dom DiMaio, at 160. Adam Radar had a second-period pin at 138.
MATCH OF THE DAY
Although Haverhill only won five matches, coach Tim Lawlor was far from discouraged with his short-handed squad and the Hillies did win the match of the meet at 145 when highly touted freshman Brent Nicolosi outlasted standout veteran Joe Gangi, 4-3.
Nicolosi, who recently finished fifth at the freshman nationals, fell behind in the second period before rallying for the victory in his first varsity match.
“I was a little nervous -- I knew he’d give me a good match,” said Nicolosi, the younger brother of Jake, last year’s New England champion. “I felt confident after nationals but I was still nervous.”
Other winners for Haverhill were captain Ben Davoli at 132, with a pin in 1:08, Kaeden Dixon at 152, Jon Carlos Figueroa at 170 and Carlos Piccardi at 182.
Dixon was involved in one of the most exciting matches of the meet as he rallied for an 11-7 win over Joe Bolduc. Figueroa surged to a 9-1 major decision and Piccardi had a second period pin.
“I actually thought we wrestled really well,” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor. “Kaeden Dixon wrestled awesome and I was happy with Colin McAnich the way he hung in there.”
Methuen 53, Haverhill 22
Winners:
106: Dom Gangi (M) pin :07; 113: Caitlin McGhee (M) by forfeit; 120: Alex Stoddard (M) by forfeit; 126: Michael Crowe (M) pin :19; 132: Ben Davoli (H) pin 1:08; 138: Adam Radar (M) pin 2:26; 145: Brent Nicolosi (H) dec. 4-3; 152: Kaeden Dixon (H) dec. 11-7; 160: Dom DiMaio (M) pin 1:09; 170: Jon Carlos Figueroa (H) major dec, 9-1; 182: Carlos Piccardi (H) pin 3:08; 195: Dan Guzman (M) by forfeit; 220: Josiah Concepcion (M) pin 3:45; HVY: Anthony Romano (M) tech. fall, 17-2
Records: Methuen 1-0, Haverhill 0-1
