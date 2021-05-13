BOSTON (AP) — James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major league start with five innings of one-run ball, Matt Olson homered and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday night.
Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie also had RBIs for the A’s, who will try for a three-game sweep Thursday.
Burch Smith and Lou Trivino combined to pitch three scoreless innings for Oakland, and Jake Diekman completed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.
Boston has lost three straight.
Kaprielian (1-0) settled down after a rocky first inning and ended his night after giving up just four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
The right-hander made his first start of the season at Triple-A Las Vegas last week but got the call after starters Jesus Luzardo and Mike Fiers both went on the injured list. He made two big league relief appearances last season.
Oakland pounded out seven hits and four runs against Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1). He struck out nine but also balked in a run and didn’t get the run support he received in his previous six starts.
Boston entered the night leading the major leagues in runs (190), but it struggled with runners on base. The Red Sox loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning, had runners on the corners with no outs in the fifth, and runners at second and third with one out in the eighth.
Meanwhile, the A’s did just enough with their handful of opportunities.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: Placed right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta on the COVID-19 injured list after he experienced side effects from his recent vaccination. Eduard Bazardo was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take his roster spot.
UP NEXT
Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.07 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.23 ERA over his last six starts.
Red Sox: Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.54) has gone at least seven innings in two of his last three starts.
