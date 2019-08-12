Roster Projection 2.0: Rivers' stock rises, more uncertainty at tight end for Patriots

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.