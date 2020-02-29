LYNN — No. 7 Lawrence trailed by just three points at halftime and 10 points after three quarters, but No. 2 Lynn English posted a whopping 32 points in the fourth to beat the Lancers 93-63 in the Division 1 North quarterfinals Friday night.
“We just couldn’t stop the bleeding,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. “They just went on a crazy run, and we could do nothing to stop it.”
It was the second straight season that the Lancers (16-7) were eliminated by Lynn English (20-2). The Bulldogs won 82-63 in last year’s North quarterfinals.
Lawrence was led by senior star Brandon Goris, who scored 20 points. Senior guard Christian Moscat also stood out, posting 14 points.
“Goris led the way for us again,” said Moore. “And Moscat really kept us in the game with his defensive pressure and shot-making throughout the game.
“It was a good season. We did some good things. We won the (Commonwealth Motors) Christmas Tournament. We won 16 games, which isn’t easy. We’re ready to reload for 2020-21. We’re losing a lot of key guys, so we will need some players to step up.”
Lynn English 93, Lawrence 63
Division 1 North quarterfinals
Lawrence (63): Duran 1, Diaz 0, Moscat 14, Melendez 7, Herrera 7, Goris 20, Castro 0, Reyes 2, Tejada 7, Zorrilla 5, Guzman 0, Castillo 0
3-pointers: Moscat, Melendez 2, Herrera, Goris Zorilla
Lawrence (16-7): 19 20 12 12 — 63
Lynn English (20-2): 22 20 19 32 — 93
