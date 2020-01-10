Rowinski, hoop team to enter NECC Hall

HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College and its athletic department have announced the 2020 induction class for the Athletics Hall of Fame which will be the second since the creation of the Hall of Fame last year.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. in the Technology Center on the Haverhill campus. The event is open to the public and tickets may be purchased in advance for $30 and are available until March 20.
The class will once again feature one team and one individual. The 2000-01 women’s basketball team, which was a national semifinalist, will be honored along with former men’s basketball coach Mike Rowinski, who will be inducted posthumously.
The basketball team captured the Region 21 championship and advanced to the national semifinals with an overall record of 24-10, including a national quarterfinal victory over top seeded Fulton-Montgomery.
Coached by Andrew Pittington, the team was led by Glenda Cancel, Jessica Hamilton and the Hamblet sisters Lyndsey and Tricia. They all averaged double figures in points per game. Cancel was named the Region 21 Tournament MVP.
Rowinski was a Haverhill High alum and 1981 graduate of the college with a degree in criminal justice and was a men’s basketball student-athlete. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from St. Ambrose University in Iowa.
He is most fondly remembered as “Coach” as he amassed a record of 227-70 in 13 seasons serving as the men’s basketball coach, while also doubling as the college’s baseball coach. His reach extended far beyond the campus as he contributed to various youth and high school programs in the region.
Following his time at NECC, Rowinski moved to Michigan where he captured a state baseball championship at Harper Woods High. He returned to the region and coached the Georgetown High boys basketball program for eight seasons prior to his passing where he recorded a 95-79 record.
For more information on the Hall of Fame contact AD Dan Blair at dblair@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3820 or visit neccknights.com/Hall_of_Fame/HOF_Registration
