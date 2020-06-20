Editor’s note: This salute to Haverhill’s Liz Brady is one from a series of senior salutes given by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).
LIZ BRADY, Lacrosse attack
While at RPI: Captain ... Played 32 games in career with 19 starts ... Had 21 goals and 53 assists for 74 points ... Had 23 ground balls, six caused turnovers and 11 draw controls ... School single-season record 36 assists in 2019 ... Biomedical Engineering major ... Dean’s Honor List ... Capital District Sports Women of the Year Award in 2020.
Favorite sports memory during career?
“One thing I will never forget is our pregame sound machine where we have 22 players making 22 different noises coming together as one. Nothing hypes you up more than screaming at the top of your lungs before lining up, calling green, and taking the field.”
What makes Rensselaer so special?
“Over the last four years, everyone I have met at RPI has helped make this place my home. The RPI community is like one big family — always welcoming and ready to give a helping hand. My teammates are the best, strongest, and funniest people I know and have made showing up every day more than worth it.
“I could not be more grateful for them or the people who have pushed me to be better, taped me back together, and provided constant support along the way.”
What are your post-graduation plans?
“I plan on returning to RPI in the fall to work towards an MBA degree.”
From the coaching staff:
“While at RPI, Liz has found a way to contribute to her community, lead her peers, and represent Rensselaer proudly as a full-time student, with lab time, groups sessions and multiple engineering courses per semester. Liz is also a 40-hour student-athlete who engages in the RPI and greater Capital District communities.”
What her teammates say:
“Liz is a crucial player to our offense and uses her high lacrosse IQ to the team’s advantage. She’s the first person I go to when I have questions about what I should do in a certain situation. She’s easy to talk to, incredibly supportive, and is incredibly driven to make herself and the team the best they can be.”
“Liz is very committed to the team. She had the ability to control our offense in order to run plays and get the ball in the back of the net. She puts in the extra effort in order to make herself and her teammates better. Off of the field, I could always count on Liz to listen and help in any way that she could. She put the team before herself and went above and beyond what was expected of her.”
“One of my best friends at RPI. Liz is absolutely one of the most loyal, genuine, and unselfish people I’ve gotten the pleasure to know. She has helped me through many obstacles both on and off the field. She has proved her skills on the field and deserves all the hype!!!”
“Liz is very dedicated, and it has shown on the field. She is a leader from behind the cage, where she can help direct our offense, crease roll to score, or break the assist record. I can’t wait to see her break her own record next year when/if she returns for another year of eligibility.”
