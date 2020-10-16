North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.