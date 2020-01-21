Jan. 26 — Boston Prep 16-Miler/5-Miler, 10 a.m., West Running Brook Middle School in Derry, N.H., contact Dan Guttman at dguttman@gdtc.org
Feb. 8 — Bradford Valentine 5-Mile/3.7-Mile Race, 10 a.m., 10 Church Sr. in Bradford, visit valentinerace.com
Feb. 23 — Frozen Shamrock 3-Miler, 11 a.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St. in Haverhill, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 1 — Claddagh Pub 4-Miler, 11 a.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St. in Lawrence, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 8 — Irish Clover 5-Miler, 11 a.m., Owen & Ollie’s Restaurant and Pub, 91 Mill St., Dracut, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 15 — Run to the Beach 30K (free), 10 a.m., starts at the North Andover VFW, Route 125, finishes at the Winners’ Circle Sports Bar, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 30 — The April Fool’s 4-Miler, 10 a.m., Winners Circle in Salisbury, contact runthecircle.org
March 30 — Run to the Beach 30K (free), 10 a.m., starts at North Andover VFW on Route 125, ends at Winners’ Circle in Salisbury, contact Dave LaBrode at 978-376-8289, ickylabrode@verizon.net
April 11 — Merrimack River 10-mile Trail Race, 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Old River Road in Andover, contact Steve at darthlunal1994@yahoo.com
April 18 — Stonyfield Earth Day 5K, 10 a.m., 90 West Rd., Londonderry, contact millenniumrunning.com
May 17 — IPA 5K, 10 a.m., 40 Parker St., Newburyport, contact runsignup.com
...
E-mail additions to ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.