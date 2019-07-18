July 30 — Yankee Homecoming 5K/10-miler, 6 p.m., Newburyport High School, contact yankeeseacoaqst@comcast.netAug. 4 — High Street Mile, 9:15 a.m. (15 and under), 9:45 a.m. (16 and over), Newburyport High School, contact hsmile@runthecircle.org
Sept. 20 — Dare to Remember 5K, 5:15 p.m., Boxford Common, 20 Middleton Rd., Boxford. contact daretoremember5k@gmail.com
Sept. 22— Rett’s Roost Superhero 5K, 10 a.m., Throwback Brewery, 7 Hobbs Rd., North Hampton, N.H., contact Deana Cavan at Rettsroost@gmail.com
Oct. 6 — Apple Harvest 5K run, 11 a.m., 15 Bachelor St., West Newbury, contact info@appleharvestrun.net
Oct. 19 — Knights on the Run 5K, 9:30 a.m. (Kids run under 12 at 9 a.m.), North Andover High School, contact knightsun5k@gmail.com or check http://www.knightsrun5k.com/
...
E-mail additions to ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.