Dec. 15 — Santa’s Toy Trot 2/4/6-milers, 10 a.m., Sweetsir School, Merrimac, go to runthecircle.org
Jan. 1 — Hangover Classic 5K/10K, 11:30 a.m., Salisbury Beach, go to runthecircle.org
Jan. 1 — Millenium Mile, 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H., contact millenniumrunning.com
Feb. 23 — Frozen Shamrock 3-Miler, 11 a.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St. in Haverhill, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 1 — Claddagh Pub 4-Miler, 11 a.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St. in Lawrence, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 8 — Irish Clover 5-Miler, 11 a.m., Owen & Ollie’s Restaurant and Pub, 91 Mill St., Dracut, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 30 — The April Fool’s 4-Miler, 10 a.m., Winners Circle in Salisbury, contact runthecircle.org
April 18 — Stonyfield Earth Day 5K, 10 a.m., 90 West Rd., Londonderry, contact millenniumrunning.com
May 17 — IPA 5K, 10 a.m., 40 Parker St., Newburyport, contact runsignup.com
...
E-mail additions to ddyer@eagletribune.com
