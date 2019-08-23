Aug. 24 — Danville Old Home Days 4-Miler, 10 a.m., 210 Main St., Danville, N.H., contact www.townofDanville.org/
Aug. 29 — Atkinson 5K Road Race, 6 p.m., Woodlock Park Lane, Atkinson, N.H., contact Sandy Cannon, Sandy-Cannon@comcast.net, 603-362-8329
Sept. 15 — Bob Laprel 4-Mile Road Race and 2-Mile Walk, 10:15 a.m. (walk at 10 a.m.), Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill, contact RLaprel16@me.com
Sept. 20 — Dare to Remember 5K, 5:15 p.m., Boxford Common, 20 Middleton Rd., Boxford. contact daretoremember5k@gmail.com
Sept. 21 — Run for the Trails 5M/10M, 9 a.m., Myopia Schooling Field, 394 vBay Rd., South Hamilton, contact office@ectoonline.org
Sept. 22— Rett’s Roost Superhero 5K, 10 a.m., Throwback Brewery, 7 Hobbs Rd., North Hampton, N.H., contact Deana Cavan at Rettsroost@gmail.comSept. 29 — Northeast Arc 5K run/1-mile walk for Inclusion, 9 a.m., Market Street in Lynnfield; Visit ne-arc.org/5k
Oct. 5 — NECC Campus Classic 5K, 10 a.m., Northern Essex CC, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill, visit visit www.campusclassic5k.com or contact Ernie Greenslade at 978-556-3862
Oct. 6 — Apple Harvest 5K run, 11 a.m., 15 Bachelor St., West Newbury, contact info@appleharvestrun.net
Oct. 13 — Grace’s Run 5K, 10 a.m., True North Ale Company, 116 County Rd., Ipswich, contact info@high5em.com
Oct. 19 — Knights on the Run 5K, 9:30 a.m. (Kids run under 12 at 9 a.m.), North Andover High School, contact knightsun5k@gmail.com or check http://www.knightsrun5k.com/
Oct. 19 — Lawrence Vietnam Memorial 4-Miler, 11 a.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St., Lawrence, contact tecooz14@yahoo.com
