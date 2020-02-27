March 1 — Claddagh Pub 4-Miler, 11 a.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St. in Lawrence, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 8 — Irish Clover 5-Miler, 11 a.m., Owen & Ollie’s Restaurant and Pub, 91 Mill St., Dracut, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 15 — Run to the Beach 30K (free), 10 a.m., starts at the North Andover VFW, Route 125, finishes at the Winners’ Circle Sports Bar, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 30 — The April Fool’s 4-Miler, 10 a.m., Winners Circle in Salisbury, contact runthecircle.org
March 30 — Run to the Beach 30K (free), 10 a.m., starts at North Andover VFW on Route 125, ends at Winners’ Circle in Salisbury, contact Dave LaBrode at 978-376-8289, ickylabrode@verizon.net
April 5 — Laurie Condon Hodges 5K, 10 a.m., Per;ey School, 51 Main St., Georgetown, contact info@high5em.com
April 11 — Merrimack River 10-mile Trail Race, 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Old River Road in Andover, contact Steve at darthlunal1994@yahoo.com
April 11 — Tortoise and the Hare 5K, 11 a.m., Lions Park in Salisbury, contact info@high5em.com
April 18 — Stonyfield Earth Day 5K, 10 a.m., 90 West Rd., Londonderry, contact millenniumrunning.com
April 26 — Run for theTroops 5K, 9 a.m., 36 Bartlett St. in Andover, contact Bill Pennington at bbgmp@comcast.net
May 17 — IPA 5K, 10 a.m., 40 Parker St., Newburyport, contact runsignup.com
May 24 — Baldi 5-Mile River Run/Walk, 10 a.m., Garibaldi Club in Haverhill, contact Fred Emilio at emiliool@aol.com
June 5 — Flatbread Fiery 5K, 6:30 p.m., FlatBread Pizza Company in Georgetown, contact info@high5em,com
June 6 — Run for the Ocean 5K, 9 a.m., 180 Ocean Blvd., Hampton Beach, contact info@blueoceansociety.org
June 7 — Cassidy’s Run for the Kids 5K Race/Fun run, 11 a.m., Sylvan Street Grille, 195 Elm St., Salisbury, contact http://runthecircle.org
Aug. 2 — High Street Mile, 9:15 a.m., High Street in Newburyport, contact http://runthecircle.org
