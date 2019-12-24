Jan. 1 — Hangover Classic 5K/10K, 11:30 a.m., Salisbury Beach, go to runthecircle.org
Jan. 1 — Millenium Mile, 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H., contact millenniumrunning.com
Jan. 26 — Boston Prep 16-Miler/5-Miler, 10 a.m., West Running Brook Middle School in Derry, N.H., contact Dan Guttman at dguttman@gdtc.org
Feb. 8 — Bradford Valentine 5-Mile/3.7-Mile Race, 10 a.m., 10 Church Sr. in Bradford, visit valentinerace.com
Feb. 23 — Frozen Shamrock 3-Miler, 11 a.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St. in Haverhill, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 1 — Claddagh Pub 4-Miler, 11 a.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St. in Lawrence, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 8 — Irish Clover 5-Miler, 11 a.m., Owen & Ollie’s Restaurant and Pub, 91 Mill St., Dracut, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 15 — Run to the Beach 30K (free), 10 a.m., starts at the North Andover VFW, Route 125, finishes at the Winners’ Circle Sports Bar, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 30 — The April Fool’s 4-Miler, 10 a.m., Winners Circle in Salisbury, contact runthecircle.org
April 18 — Stonyfield Earth Day 5K, 10 a.m., 90 West Rd., Londonderry, contact millenniumrunning.com
May 17 — IPA 5K, 10 a.m., 40 Parker St. Newburyport, contact runsignup.com
E-mail additions to ddyer@eagletribune.com
