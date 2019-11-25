Nov. 28 — Wild Turkey Trot 5K, 8:30 a.m., Pipestave Hill, Main Street, West Newbury, contact Scott Walsh, SRW9360@hotmail.com
Nov. 28 — Feaster Five 5K/5-Mile, 8:30 a.m. (Kids run at 7:45 a.m.), Corner of routes 133 ands 128, Andover, go to www.featerfive.com
Nov. 28 — Windham Turkey Trot 1/3/5 miles (run, walk or bike), 9 a.m., 70 Blossom Rd., Windham, N.H., register at www.windhamturkeytrot.org
Nov. 28 — Turkey Trot 5K, 9 a.m., Galliens Town Beach, Route 102, Derry, N.H., go to GDTC.org
Nov. 28 — Middleton Turkey Trot, 8 a.m., Flint Library in Middleton, visit https://risingreg.com/middleton-turkey-trot-5k/
Dec. 8 — Jingle Bell Half Marathon/5K, 9 a.m. Northern Essex CC, Haverhill, contact Mike@locorunning.com
Dec. 15 — Santa’s Toy Trot 2/4/6-milers, 10 a.m., Sweetsir School, Merrimac, go to runthecircle.org
Jan. 1 — Hangover Classic 5K/10K, 11:30 a.m., Salisbury Beach, go to runthecircle.org
Jan. 1 — Millenium Mile, 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H., contact millenniumrunning.com
Feb. 23 — Frozen Shamrock 3-Miler, 11 a.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St. in Haverhill, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 1 — Claddagh Pub 4-Miler, 11 a.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St. in Lawrence, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 8 — Irish Clover 5-Miler, 11 a.m., Owen & Ollie’s Restaurant and Pub, 91 Mill St., Dracut, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net
March 30 — The April Fool’s 4-Miler, 10 a.m., Winners Circle in Salisbury, contact runthecircle.org
April 18 — Stonyfield Earth Day 5K, 10 a.m., 90 West Rd., Londonderry, contact millenniumrunning.com
May 17 — IPA 5K, 10 a.m., 40 Parker St., Newburyport, contact runsignup.com
E-mail additions to ddyer@eagletribune.com
