Oct. 27 — Lawrence Vietnam Memorial 4-Miler, 11 a.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St., Lawrence, contact thecooz14@yahoo.com
Nov. 3 — All for Ang 5K, 10 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Rd., Haverhill, contact allforang@comcast.net
Nov. 23 — Tiger Trot 1-mile/5K/5.4 miles, 9:30 a.m., Lincoln Akerman School, Hampton Falls, N.H., contact HFTigertrot@ gmail.com
Nov. 28 — Wild Turkey Trot 5K, 8:30 a.m., Pipestave Hill, Main Street, West Newbury, contact Scott Walsh, SRW9360@hotmail.com
Nov. 28 — Feaster Five 5K/5-Mile, 8:30 a.m. (Kids run at 7:45 a.m.), Corner of routes 133 ands 128, Andover, go to www.featerfive.com
Nov. 28 — Windham Turkey Trot 1/3/5 miles (run, walk or bike), 9 a.m., 70 Blossom Rd., Windham, N.H., register at www.windhamturkeytrot.org
Dec. 15 — Santa’s Toy Trot 2/4/6-milers, 10 a.m., Sweetsir School, Merrimac, go to runthecircle.org
Jan. 1 — Hangover Classic 5K/10K, 11:30 a.m., Salisbury Beach, go to runthecircle.org
Jan. 1 — Millenium Mile, 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H., contact Millenium Running
...
E-mail additions to ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.