May 17 (TBD) — Jen’s Just for You 5K, 9 a.m., Pinkerton Academy, contact jensjustforyou@gmail.com
June 5 — Flatbread Fiery 5K, 6:30 p.m., FlatBread Pizza Company in Georgetown, contact info@high5em,com
June 6 — Run for the Ocean 5K, 9 a.m., 180 Ocean Blvd., Hampton Beach, contact info@blueoceansociety.org
June 7 — Lobster Tail Fight to Finish Cancer 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m., 4 Cobbetts Pond Road, Windham, contact Roy Dennehy, 603-552-5270, f2fcrace@gmail.com
June 20 — Plaistow Old Home Days 5K, 9 a.m., Plaistow Town Hall, Plaistow, N.H., contact john.deroche@comcast.net
June 28 — Laurie Condon Hodges 5K, 11 a.m., Perley School, 51 Main St., Georgetown, contact info@high5em.com
July 11 — Live Free or Die 5000 (5K) Run/Walk, 9 a.m., Woodlock Park, Atkinson, N.H., contact Brian Magoon, 603-819-9266
July 12 — IPA 5K, 10 a.m., 40 Parker St., Newburyport, contact runsignup.com
Aug. 2 — High Street Mile, 9:15 a.m., High Street in Newburyport, contact http://runthecircle.org
Aug. 19 — David Curley 5K, 9 a.m., Perley School, Georgetown, contact meyerc@northshoreymca.org
Sept. 17 — Cassidy’s Run for the Kids 5K Race/Fun run, 11 a.m., Sylvan Street Grille, 195 Elm St., Salisbury, contact http://runthecircle.org
Sept. 18 — Tortoise and the Hare 5K, 7 p.m. (tentative time), Lions Park in Salisbury, contact info@high5em.com
Oct. 3 — Merrimack River 10-mile Trail Race, 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Old River Road in Andover, contact Steve at darthlunal1994@yahoo.co
Nov. 15 — Run for theTroops 5K, 9 a.m., 36 Bartlett St. in Andover, contact Bill Pennington at bbgmp@comcast.net
¢¢¢
E-mail additions to ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.