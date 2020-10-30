PLAISTOW, N.H. — With the field covered in three inches of snow and fog rolling in, the temperature below freezing and the program’s first playoff victory in nearly 20 years within reach on Friday, Timberlane placed the game in the hands of their running backs.
And those backs were more than up to the task.
“It feels amazing to know we are going to go out and pound the ball,” said running back Dominic Pallaria. “We love that, for this team, it starts with the run game. We wanted to pound it down their throats.”
Pallaria and backfield mate Daniel Post each topped 100 rushing yards in the first half, and quarterback Ethan Stewart ran for two touchdowns before halftime as Timberlane rolled to a 42-6 victory over Sanborn in the New Hampshire Division 2 state tournament preliminary round.
“This is great,” said Post. “We worked so hard for this. We know, no matter the weather, we are going to pound the ball with the run game. It’s exciting, and an honor to carry the ball for this team.”
The win marked Timberlane’s first playoff victory since winning the Division 2 state title in 2001, according to the Owls (3-3) coaching staff.
“The last time Timberlane got a playoff win, I wasn’t born yet,” said Pallaria, a junior. “To come off the season we had last year, and to get a good playoff win is so exciting.”
Having already beaten Sanborn 42-14 in the regular season, the Owls rode their two top running backs to remarkably similar performances.
Pallaria finished Friday night with 16 carries for 147 yards and two first-half touchdowns, while Post carried 16 times for 146 yards and two second half touchdowns. Both backs had 102 rushing yards at halftime, and didn’t play in the fourth quarter,
“We were able to control the game on the ground like we wanted to,” said Owls coach Fitzgerald. “Our line blocked great, and our backs had great ball security. The conditions lent themselves to the running game, and we took advantage of that.”
The Timberlane defense also dominated. The Owls limited Sanborn to negitive-7 yards of offense through three quarters, allowing the Indians to run just 11 offensive plays. Sanborn scored its touchdown after the Timberlane backups entered the game in the fourth.
The Owls forced Sanborn to fumble on two of its first three possessions, with Evan Roeger and Cooper Kelley each recovering a fumble. Devin Simmons had a sack and Camden Zambrowicz added a fumble recovery in the third quarter.
Timberlane will next face the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Pembroke Academy and St. Thomas. The game will be played on Nov. 7.
“This means everything,” said Post. “Last year wasn’t our year, but we battled to be in this position this year. We are so excited for whoever we face next week.”
Timberlane 42, Sanborn 6
Sanborn (0-6): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Timberlane (3-3): 14 14 14 0 — 42
First Quarter
T — Dominic Pallaria 5 run (Harrison Bloom kick), 7:06
T — Ethan Stewart 20 run (Bloom kick), 1:52
Second Quarter
T — Pallaria 20 run (Bloom kick), 9:16
T — Stewart 1 run (Bloom kick), 3:44
Third Quarter
T —Daniel Post 35 run (Bloom kick), 7:25
T — Post 2 run (Bloom kick), 0:57
Fourth Quarter
S — Gavin Duquette 10 run (kick blocked), 6:24
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (42-277) — Dan Post 16-146, Dom Pallaria 16-147, Ethan Stewart 3-34, Cameron Noyes 5-45, Michael Beauvais 1-0, Eddie Duguilio 1-5; Sanborn (21-49) — Gavin Duquette 6-35, Rex Sullivan 3-9, Tavante Thornton 4-4, Nate Ashby 2-(-1), Ethan DuBois 5-3, Peter DuBois 1-(-1)
PASSING: Timberlane — Stewart 0-2-0; Sanborn — P. DuBois 0-2-0
RECEIVING: None
