Running club blues

Well, at least there is social media.
There are a fair number of “virtual” road races in which runners can sign up at a reduced registration fee, run the distance of the race wherever they like and get their times recorded while receiving a T-shirt and perhaps an award.
For independent runners, that may be enough. For many members of running clubs, the very nature of which is social, it’s some consolation. But I wonder if it’s sufficient.
For Haverhill’s Dave LaBrode, who is president of the Andover Striders and a member both the Winners Circle and the Greater Lowell Road Runners, social media has been a godsend.
“People are longing to get together and they’re doing it largely through Facebook,” said LaBrode. “Every club has a Facebook and it offers the opportunity to communicate. It’s probably become more pervasive because it’s the best way to stay in touch. I’ve never seen so many posts.”
Websites, too, try to keep club members as involved as possible. The Merrimack Valley Striders, for example, have an occasional “Strider Spotlight” on particular runners. They held a “Strava’s Street Challenge” in which members try to run every street in their town and then post about it and they took part in the St. Ann’s Toy list for needy youngsters.
Similarly, the Winners Circle encouraged members on its website to participate in Santa’s Toy Trot Toy drive since their Toy Trot races in Merrimac this month were canceled due to the pandemic.
More revealing on the Winners Circle site, however, is the events link which only states “No Events Scheduled.”
As for all the virtual races, they provide, says LaBrode, “the opportunity to stay involved and be part of something. That was enough to attract more than 1,900 participants from 46 states and five countries for the Feaster Five in Andover.
Virtual races are also important for race directors, said LaBrode, “to keep their races relevant and keep their name out there” so that they keep the numbers as steady as possible for when the pandemic ends.
But the numbers are starting to slip a bit for virtual races. And they’re just not the same says Dave Kazanjian, who heads up the Whirlaway Racing Team.
“Virtual races are hard,” said Kazanjian. “What’s the point of running by yourself? Runners are doing different courses, some a lot harder than others, so the results don’t mean as much and you can’t have meaningful awards.”
Whirlaway has probably been hit harder than most clubs because its social aspects primarily revolve around group runs and actual races, neither of which are currently possible, at least in Massachusetts.
Kazanjian tries to stay connected through group emails and Facebook but, he admits, “it’s not easy and it’s not the same as getting together.”
Up in New Hampshire, where there have been some races allowed with safety precautions (masks, staggered starts, no congregating post-race), the situation for running clubs is very slightly better. But not much.
Overall, there is no question that running clubs offer a terrific social outlet for runners who, paradoxically, are often otherwise private individuals. For some, it’s really their main source of socialization and helps stave off isolation and even depression.
That’s why the end of the pandemic may be even more vital for runners and their clubs than the general population.
