Emily Gannon is not looking to turn back the clock. Not at all.
But the Salem High senior would certainly like to revisit her freshman season with the Salem High girls cross country team.
As a freshman, Gannon was the team’s No. 1 runner and she had an impressive 5K clocking of 19:31. But, for a variety of reasons, she has never gotten any faster.
“There are a lot of different reasons, but I’m healthier now than last year so hopefully that will show,” said Gannon. “My goal is just to improve my times.”
Gannon was far from the only Blue Devil who was sub-par last year as three of the top five runners were injured and unable to perform anywhere near their best. But she may have the opportunity to make the biggest jump this year.
“Emma had a strong freshman year, a tough sophomore year and was still figuring things out last year,” said Salem coach Spencer Shaw. “But she put in a lot of work and looks great in practice. She’s right up there.”
A strong senior campaign by Gannon would really be a shot in the arm for the Blue Devils. Talented juniors Bethany Graham, Erica James and Natalie Coryea all appear primed to return to their promising freshman form, classmate Mya Foreman looks vastly improved and some promising freshmen should bolster the team’s depth.
“How good we’ll be, we’ll have to find out but we’ll definitely be very good,” said Shaw. “We’re really excited about the season.”
Even while not in the front of the pack the last two years, Gannon has been a vital member of the team according to Shaw, which is why she is a two-year captain.
“She has great leadership qualities and even when things weren’t going her way, she’s been very supportive of her teammates,” said Shaw.
Gannon, who is an exceptional student ranked in the top 10 of her class, will put her leadership qualities on the line, along with co-captain Corinna Pazzanesse, early in the season, knowing that — due to the coronavirus — there will be no invitationals this year.
The state meets are still on at this time.
“It’s definitely going to be different and the dual meets will take on more meaning,” said Gannon, who has a best mile time of 5:31, run as a freshman. “I’ve always liked invitationals more because there is more competition. We’re just hoping that there is (a) state (meet).”
If there is a state meet, that’s where Gannon could really be a key for Salem, which would like to overtake Pinkerton as the area’s top area team on a regular basis.
Running family
Emma Gannon comes from a running family. Her father, Bob, and mother, Debbie, both ran track at Saugus High School, and Bob doubled in cross country and still runs road races, some of which Emma has joined him. Also, younger brother Jackson runs track as an eighth grader.
