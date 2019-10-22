Pass-happy offenses may now dominate football, but that isn’t the case in The Eagle-Tribune region in 2019.
Area offenses are keeping it on the ground this fall. Need proof? Just take a look at how the best so far this season compare to the local leaders from exactly one year ago, on Oct. 23, 2018.
Greater Lawrence quarterback Shamil Diaz has already topped 1,000 rushing yards (120 carries, 1,048 yards) this fall, and Andover running back Josh “Bibi” Ramos (134-907) is knocking on the door.
That’s well ahead of the pace of a year ago at this time, when the area’s top rushers were Whittier’s AJ Espinal (115-880) and Pinkerton’s Gannon Fast (85-769).
Diaz’s current rushing total — with at least four games remaining in the season — would already rank him third in last year’s final area leaders. Ramos would be fifth. Espinal, while battling injuries, is currently seventh in the area (79-467).
Ramos’ 15 touchdown runs this year are well ahead of leader Fast (11) from this point in 2018, and would rank him tied for second in last year’s final stats.
While rushing stats are up, passing stats are down.
This fall, Central Catholic QB Ayden Pereira (70 for 120, 1,091 yards) and Lawrence’s Jacob Tamayo (64-119-963) are the only local QBs that have thrown for more than 720 yards.
At this point last season, seven QBs had already topped that mark — led by then-Windham signal caller Cody Potter (78-122-1,271) and Pelham’s Ian Hoey (67-116-1,077).
Pereira and Pentucket’s Peter Cleary lead the region with 11 touchdown passes, fewer than Potter’s 18 and Hoey’s 16 from this point in 2018. Hoey is third this fall with seven TD throws, and returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Connor Bryant threw two before breaking a bone in his foot.
The most extreme example of riding the rushing game is always run-heavy Salem (6-1), the No. 3 team in the Union Leader’s New Hampshire Power Poll and No. 1 in The Eagle-Tribune’s Fab 5.
Blue Devils QBs have thrown for at least 100 yards just once this fall, and have topped 80 yards in a game just twice.
Leading the Salem attack is the area’s No. 3 rusher, Josh Maroun (121-753), and No. 6 rusher, Riley Mulvey (76-510). Maroun is also second in the area with 10 total touchdowns, while Mulvey is tied for sixth (6 TDs).
Passing maybe down, but down tell that to the area’s top receivers in 2019.
Lawrence’s Manny Lara (34 catches, 534 yards) is just ahead of then-North Andover wideout Gabe DeSouza’s area-leading (27-532) stats from this time last year. Lara, right now with four games left, would rank third in last year’s final leaders.
Behind Lara now are Haverhill’s Teyson McGee (24-366) and Central’s Nick Donatio (20-331), who would rank third and fifth in Oct., 2018.
With plenty of time left in the football season, and the weather growing colder, it will be interesting to see how these stats continue to develop.
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
