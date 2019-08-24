Technically speaking, I replaced Russ Conway as sports editor of The Eagle-Tribune in 1999.
His health was a bit of a concern back then. Some "heart" stuff. His energy, at times, was low.
It wasn't easy replacing him. Russ had lot of fans. In the thousands. Really, tens of thousands. I heard "Russ would've done that story" a few too many times.
Russ was elevated to an executive editor position, covering hockey and involved in special projects. It was a position and title he obviously deserved.
The newspaper was soon sold by the Rogers family a large, national newspaper chain, CNHI, which still owns us today. Russ' long-time friend and former Eagle-Tribune Publishing publisher, Irving Rogers, had passed away a few years earlier.
It just wasn't the same for Russ and he retired from the business in 2004. And soon after my title, executive sports editor, got juicier.
But in reality nothing really changed the last 15 years when Russ retired. He continued to be my boss. My job title was meaningless.
Literally. He would call me with a story idea. And if I didn't "leap" on it, he'd call again a few days. And again.
He was relentless, which is what the most powerful and corrupt man in hockey, Alan Eagleson, found out.
A big story I did on the Bruins "Dynasty that never was" after the fall of the Stanley Cup team in 2014, was with his help. He read a rough draft version and gave me the corrections, like the old days.
Why would I ever let Russ continue to "boss" me, long after he was retired from the business?
Good question. You had to be there. You had to talk to Russ. You had to see his impact on people.
There is a back story here. I was a busboy at The Loft back in the early 1980s, then a college student at Merrimack College. Russ would come weekend nights, always after Bruins games, and sit at the bar.
Then one day, on a Thursday night, we were arguing over a writer and I thought I knew more than the writer did. Russ said, "Put your money where your mouth is. And cover a high school football game on Saturday."
I was caught off guard. I accepted. That was September of 1983, when officially became my boss.
To this day, he always told people he saved me from a career of washing dishes. I always chuckled at that one.
While most people were impressed with his relationship with some big-time people, including Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe or the head of the FBI, what impressed me was his relationships with the average "Joe."
I saw Russ' relationships with bartenders, waitresses, janitors, mailmen, security guards or anybody walking Hampton Beach, something he did often in his "prime."
He was a big tipper. He always picked up the tab. If somebody asked for a donation and it was a legit organization -- is Northeastern University baseball legit? -- he sent a check every single time.
Most people probably didn't know this, but before "Stubhub" and "Ace Tickets," Russ was the biggest ticket broker in New England. When somebody needed a ticket or two or six, Russ got the call and always delivered. Of course, he didn't command a service charge.
Russ wasn't perfect. He would check in from time to time and didn't understand why I couldn't pick up the phone or talk longer.
Of course, while he was engaged a few times, he never got married or had children. He didn't answer to anyone and could come and go as pleased.
"You have to rake the leaves?" Russ said once, shocked, wanting to talk about a prospective story. "I've never heard that one before."
Russ was old-fashioned. He didn't go near the Internet. And he didn't own an iPhone. His flip phone was as far as he would go.
"If I want to get a hold of someone, I'll talk to them on the phone," Russ said about a thousand times.
While a lot of people in our business appreciate and respect his relationships in the heavy hitters in hockey, I was more impressed with those relationships he had in the race business. Regular, hard-working people.
He was a friend to the guys and gals in "the pits," especially the struggling ones. As a promoter, said his good friend and fellow New England Auto Racing Hall of Famer, Bentley Warren, Russ would walk around the track at all of his promotions and make sure everyone was happy.
That really was Russ. He wanted to make everyone happy.
That's why I always took his call. That's why we would have lunch, about once a month, at his favorite spot, Mr. Mike's on Route 125.
They say when you a parent or close family member passes away, you never lose. They will always be your dad, your mom or your brother.
Russ will always be my friend, but more importantly, will always be my boss, too.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
