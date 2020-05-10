TREVOR DEMINICO, Centerfield
Future plans: Endicott, baseball
Coach Dan Kelleher: “He was going to play shortstop this year. Only returning all-state player. Aggressive leadoff man hit .400. His singles were constantly turned into doubles and triples with his speed, and his ability to run the bases.”
JAKE CHAMPAGNE, Outfield
Future plans: Bridgton Academy, baseball
Coach Dan Kelleher: “He hit .306 last year. Hard worker, spent a lot of time in the weight room.”
BRANDON WALL, Outfield
Future plans: UNH
Coach Dan Kelleher: “He was on base around 50% last year, was poised to have a great senior year at the plate. Left-handed hitter with good speed.”
