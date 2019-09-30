Salem seniors Kacie Blanchet and Lauren McCloskey celebrated their volleyball milestones the week before last just like anything else — together.
Which is exactly how they planned it.
Just a few days earlier, the 5-foot-6 Blanchet was informed that she was about to reach 1,000 assists for her career as the team’s setter, while the 5-10 McCloskey, a middle hitter, learned that she was nearing 500 kills.
That got them talking, something they do a lot of as best friends.
“We were saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy if we did it on the same play?’” said McCloskey. “That’s what we were hoping for.”
The two stars for unbeaten Salem (8-0) might have accomplished the feat Sept. 18 at Manchester Central, but they had other plans.
“Coach (John Roemer) took us out in the third game because we wanted to do it on our home court,” said McCloskey.
And that’s what happened two days later at home against Manchester Memorial, on the exact same play, just as they had hoped.
“It wasn’t your usual set up,” said Blanchet. “I set her in the back row and she got the kill. Then they stopped the match and we both got balls for the occasion. It was awesome.”
Of course, it’s the job of the setter to know where her hitters are stationed and how they like the ball set up, and it all comes naturally for Blanchet and McCloskey. They’ve been connecting together for two years, both during the season and in the offseason.
“We do club volleyball together, we’ve done beach volleyball and sometimes Lauren just comes over and we’ll work together at the net we have in the backyard,” said Blanchet. “It’s crazy how well we know each other. I always know exactly what she’s going to do.”
Confirms McCloskey: “We really have that special connection. She knows if I go to the wrong place, and she’ll adjust.”
That connection comes from the countless hours of working together, no doubt, but it may also come from their time spent off the court.
“We have a little different lifestyle but we’re similar in a lot of ways, like the way we think, the same things we like including food and just about everything,” said McCloskey. “It’s why we’re best friends.”
The best friends also pick things up together each spring when they are both managers for the Salem boys volleyball team.
Whatever the reason for their connection, Roemer is impressed that it resulted in the dual milestones.
“Lauren’s milestone of 500 kills is pretty awesome since I don’t know too many middies who have accomplished that milestone,” said Roemer. “Kacie hit her 1,000 assists in about 1 1/2 years. Her sophomore year, she was part of a 6-2 offense.
“They have been pretty amazing to watch since their freshman year, how much they have grown as young ladies and players. Both came into the program with very little playing experience and both came in shy and timid.
“Now four years layer, they have a lot of confidence and we can not keep them quiet. It’s been a lot of fun watching them be best friends and grow together on and off the court.”
It’s possible that the connection will continue beyond this year. Blanchet is committed to Keene State and will play volleyball there next year while McCloskey is considering Keene State, Stonehill and Salve Regina.
“She (Blanchet) is after me all the time to go there (Keene State) and I want to, but there are other things to consider,” said McCloskey who, like Blanchet, will probably major in business or possibly marketing.
*************************************
“It’s crazy how well we know each other. I always know exactly what she’s going to do.”
Kacie Blanchet
*************************
Almost identical
Salem best friends Kacie Blanchet and Lauren McCloskey have very similar favorites.
Kacie Blanchet’s favorites
Food — Chipotle
TV show — The 100
Movie — A Dog’s Purpose
Music — Country
School subject — Math and science
Sports team — Patriots
Lauren McCloskey’s favorites
Food — Chipotle
TV show — The 100
Movie — The Last Song
Music — Country
School subject — Math
Sports team — Patriots
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.