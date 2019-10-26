Salem drops last-minute heartbreaker to Goffstown

GOFFSTOWN — Salem led by two scores in the fourth quarter, but Goffstown rallied for the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds left to beat the Blue Devils, 29-28, on Saturday.
“We just didn’t make enough plays in the fourth quarter,” said Salem coach Rob Pike. “And they did make the plays.”
Salem (6-2) entered the game ranked No. 3 in the state in the Union Leader Power Poll. Goffstown (6-2) was ranked No. 7.
The Grizzlies led early, but Salem fought back on the shoulders of star running back Riley Mulvey (14 carries, 110 yards, two catches, 66 yards).
Mulvey put Salem on the board with a 2-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, then made it 14-14 at halftime with a 52-yard score.
“Riley has been sensational for us two weeks in a row,” said Pike.
Salem grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter. First, Kaleb Bates hit Michael Ference for a 14-yard touchdown. Then Tommy Ahlers returned an interception 38 yards for a score and a 28-17 lead.
Jake Brady added an interception for the Blue Devils, and Brandon Wall carried 12 times for 92 yards. But Goffstown bounced back to take the victory.
Salem will look to rebound in its regular season finale, hosting Manchester Memorial (1-7) at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill, scheduled for Friday (7 p.m.)
Goffstown 29, Salem 28
Salem (6-2): 0 14 0 14 — 28
Goffstown (6-2): 7 7 3 12 — 29
Second Quarter
S — Riley Mulvey 2 run (Jake Brady kick)
S — Mulvey 52 run (Brady kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Michael Ference 14 pass from Kaleb Bates (Brady kick)
S — Tommy Ahlers 38 interception return (Brady kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: S — Riley Mulvey 14-110, Josh Maroun 14-52, Brandon Wall 12-92, Jake Brady 10-48, Kaleb Bates 2-(-7)
PASSING: S — Bates 5-11-0, 112
RECEIVING: S — Mulvey 2-66, Ferrence 2-38, Wall 1-18
