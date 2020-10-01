Salem faces challenge at Londonderry

Salem will have redemption on its mind Saturday when it travels to Londonderry.
The Blue Devils were handled by Londonderry twice last year, 42-26 in the regular season and 35-14 in the playoffs, with Lancers quarterback Jake McEachern a thorn in their side, rushing and passing for a combined 288 yards in the playoff game.
Well, McEachern has graduated, but younger brother Dylan McEachern looked at least as impressive as his brother last week in Londonderry’s season-opening win over Pinkerton, rushing and passing for a combined 335 total yards.
Salem will clearly be keying on the younger McEachern Saturday, and it looked awfully strong itself in an opening 46-12 rout of Alvirne. But Alvirne is not of the same caliber of Pinkerton and the Blue Devils will need terrific defensive performances from the likes of Noah Poulin, Jacob Brady and Damian Gigante.
The Blue Devils will keep it much closer this year but, unless they improve their passing attack, which struggled against Alvirne, the edge must go to Londonderry. Prediction: Londonderry 22, Salem 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Sanborn (0-1) at Timberlane (0-1)
Sanborn is suffering with injuries while Timberlane is feeling upbeat after its strong performance at Plymouth. Prediction: Timberlane 34, Sanborn 6
Nashua South (0-1) at Pinkerton (0-1)
The Astros should rebound, maybe big if they avoid mistakes. Prediction: Pinkerton 27, Nashua South 10.
Campbell (0-1) at Pelham (1-0)
The Pythons should win another easy one. They looked so impressive last week that I may pick them every week. Prediction: Pelham 33, Campbell 7
Season record: 2-2
