Salem football coach Rob Pike takes Lowell job

Rob Pike is returning to the Merrimack Valley Conference.
On Wednesday, the former Haverhill High star accepted the job as Lowell High’s next football coach. Pike spent the last seven years coach at Salem (N.H.), where he went 50-23. This fall, he led the Blue Devils (8-3) to the Division 1 semifinals, where they lost to a talented Londonderry team.
Salem missed making the playoffs in Pike’s first two years at the helm, but made it in each of the past five seasons with trips to the state semifinal in each of the previous three.
For more on this story, read Friday’s Eagle-Tribune.
