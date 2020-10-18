Salem High freshman Charlotte Hinchey didn’t know quite what to expect at the start of her high school soccer career just over one month ago.
But the 14-year-old certainly didn’t expect to be among New Hampshire’s most potent goal-scorers this fall.
“I wasn’t sure if I would play much, or if I would score any goals,” said Hinchey. “ I didn’t score much last season with my Seacoast United club team, so I thought, if I was even able to score one goal for Salem, I would be lucky.”
Hinchey tripled that goal in a single game, and she’s been finding the back of the net with regularity ever since.
In just her third varsity game, on Sept. 30, Hinchey tallied a hat trick against Londonderry — the first three goals of her varsity career.
“Scoring a hat trick in the third game was so surprising!” she said. “My team delivered amazing passes that made things much easier. It was a lot of fun.”
Then, six days later, she notched a second hat trick, this time scoring three goals in a win over Merrimack.
Through seven games this fall, Hinchey has scored nine goals, including six in the last three games. Only 13 girls in The Eagle-Tribune area scored more than nine goals in the entire 2019 season,
“She’s just a freshman, but she’s a dynamic player,” said Salem (2-5) coach Kendrick Whittle. “She’s helping us stay competitive in games.”
VARSITY DOUBT
Heading into this fall, Hinchey — a lifelong Lawrence resident before moving to Salem in August of 2019 — had her doubts she would even play on the varsity team.
“I was really just hoping to make varsity,” she said. “But I’m only 14, so I wouldn’t have been shocked if it didn’t happen. I am still new to Salem, so I didn’t know a lot of the soccer players when we started practicing. It was scary at first, but the seniors really helped the newer girls.”
At the end of the preseason, Hinchey found herself on the varsity roster.
“I’ve played soccer since I was 4-years-old, so I feel like I have experience, but making varsity is beyond exciting,” she said. “There wasn’t really an official announcement about making the team, I just started practicing with the players. Then, the coaches asked me what I wanted my varsity number to be.”
HAT TRICK TIME
Hinchey didn’t score a goal in Salem’s first two games. But, in her third game, she exploded for her first career hat trick.
“On the first goal, our left winger, Riley Devine, crossed a perfect ball into the middle,” Hinchey remembered. “All I had to do was settle it and tuck it past the goalie. I couldn’t believe it actually happened!”
Then, it happened two more times in the same game. And two games later, she again struck for another hat trick. She then scored two goals in Salem’s next game.
That’s pretty impressive for a player that doesn’t consider herself a goal-scorer.
“When I was younger I would score a lot,” she said. “But after second grade, I kind of stopped scoring so much and relied on my teammates.”
What does she believe are her greatest strengths on the pitch?
“I suppose length and speed are my strengths,” said Hinchey, who also plays basketball. “I’m 5-foot-11, so I can use my body against opposing players. I don’t have great foot skills, so having a long stride helps if I can make a run on a breakaway. I do call for the ball sometimes when I know I’m open and I know where I will go next with the ball.”
Hinchey now hopes to finish the 2020 season with a bang,
“I hope to crush it!” she said. “It seemed like (during the summer) our season might be cancelled due to Covid. I feel lucky to be in Salem so we can play. I hope we get far in the playoffs. I would like to avenge some of the losses we have had this season, because I know we’ve improved greatly.”
LONGTIME TEAMMATES
When freshman soccer star Charlotte Hinchey joined the Salem varsity team this fall, she saw a familiar face in fellow Blue Devil varsity freshman Lilly Carriero.
“Lily and I have been playing together since we were 5-years-old in Methuen youth soccer, and we still have a great connection on the field,” said Hinchey. “Our first team together was called the Penguins and her dad was the coach.”
Hinchey’s sister, Kaitryn Hinchey, ran cross country and track at Central Catholic. As a junior, Kaitryn (CCHS, 2020) placed fourth in the 2-mile at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (13:34.78).
...
