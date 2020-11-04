One sub-par race does not define a runner and, when you race as much as much as Salem freshman Lily Thomas has over the years, a sub-par race is inevitable.
Thomas had that rarity for her last weekend at the Division 1 state meet at Derryfield Park, finishing 37th overall in 22:13 over the rugged 3.1-mile course.
This came after a regular season in which Thomas had placed first in all four of her regular season meets, generally in convincing fashion. She was expected to finish in at least the top 15 and likely much higher.
So what happened?
"My legs were really tired at the start, it was cold and the footing wasn't good," said Thomas. "And I think I did go out too fast. I was with the leaders at the beginning."
"I think it was a combination of the conditions and inexperience," said Salem coach Spencer Shaw. "It was her first time in a big meet like that and she probably went out too fast and couldn't sustain it."
There is definitely a consensus that Thomas went out too fast for this particular meet, but it probably wasn't from inexperience. She has run with the New England Elite running club for seven years and competed in several large meets including at AAU nationals in Reno, Nev.
In fact, the week before the Division 1 meet, Thomas ran in an AAU meet at Franklin Park, finishing first in her age group.
"I've been in bigger meets (than Division 1) ... I wasn't that nervous," said Thomas, who is now looking forward to the indoor and outdoor track seasons.
So, consider that Division 1 finish a mulligan, which is basically Shaw's perspective.
"She still has a lot of potential and I can't wait to see what she'll do next year," said Shaw.
Eye on New England
Overall, it was not a strong performance by the area girls teams at last week's divisional state meets and only one individual, Windham's Abby Hughes, qualified for Saturday's Meet of Champions in Nashua, but Hughes deserves special mention.
Hughes finished 13th overall in 20:30, which was a personal best time at Derryfield by over a minute.
But, for the boys, Windham and Sanborn are both shooting for a top six finish, which would be a spot at the New England meet if it were held. Originally scheduled for Nov. 14 in Thetford, Vt., it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Windham, in particular, has a good shot at a top six finish if it can run like last week, when it was runner-up to national power Coe-Brown at the Division 2 state meet. It will take another strong race by junior Michael Killion, who ran a superb 16:13 at Derryfield in sixth place, just one second behind senior standout Rohan Rai, and senior Trey Gonzalez, who was 10th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.