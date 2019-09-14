The Salem/Woodbury Hall of Fame is inducting its latest class on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at Atkinson Country Club. For tickets, call 603-893-7069 X5104.
Aaron Kalil ‘07
Two-time New England wrestling champion and three-time New England finalist. Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2006. His 184 career wins at Salem (184-12 record) is tied for second all-time with Trevor Dearden (‘08) and just behind 2019 grad Tristen Cabinta’s 187. Twice named Salem’s Athlete of the Year.
Three-time NCAA Division 1 Meet qualifier. Naval Academy wrestling team captain. Had 101 career wins at 133/125 pounds for the Middies. Marine Corps officer. Wrestled for several years on the Marine Corps wrestling team.
Son of Ron and Robin Kalil.
Craig Barnard ‘00
Eagle-Tribune All-Star in track in the 400 meters and 4x400 relay as a senior. Salem’s Outstanding Male Athlete for the spring of 2000. Also team MVP in spring 1999.
Anchored Class L champion 4x400 team as a senior (area-leading 3:29.30) and twice was Class L runner-up in the 400. Ran area-leading 49.9 400 as a senior and was No. 2 as a junior in 50.53.
In basketball, co-captained Blue Devils as a senior. Twice won the Coaches Award at the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney. Co-captain of cross country team.
An enrichment coordinator in the Lawrence Public Schools, he lives in Haverhill with his wife, Jennifer (Riley) Barnard, and their two children.
Dr. Matthew Cody ‘88
Three-year starter in basketball. Co-captain. 1,000-point scorer. Scored 132 career points in the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney and made tourney all-star in 1986.
Physician at Madigan Army Medical Center in Fort Lewis, Washington.
Double-board certified in adult and forensic psychiatry. Regional consultant to the Army Surgeon General. Did combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom: campaign phases II, III and VII.
Chase Feole ‘04
Eagle-Tribune MVP in ice hockey in 2004, when he led Blue Devils to first state title ever by a local team (Mass. or New Hampshire). Four-year starter. Second all-time in points at Salem (59-66--125). Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
A three-year starter, he helped baseball team to the Class L state title in 2003 and runner-up finish in 2004. As a senior, batted 23-69-.333 with 20 runs, 21 RBIs and as a junior Eagle-Tribune All-Star had 17 runs and 14 RBIs and batted .324 with area-best five homers.
Lettered three years in hockey at Stonehill with 13 career goals and 17 assists.
