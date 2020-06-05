Try as they might, New Hampshire pitchers could not slow down Salem High’s Trevor Deminico
The Blue Devils’ pesky leadoff man hit a sparkling .403 as a junior last season, and was held hitless just twice all spring.
“Teams knew Trevor was going to bunt once a game and get on base, and they couldn’t stop it,” said coach Dan Keleher. “He could hit the ball to all field, thanks to his tremendous bat speed. This spring, he would have continued to be a dominant leadoff hitter. And when he got on, he was one of the best base runners we have ever had here.”
Coming off an Eagle-Tribune All-Star basketball season, Deminico lost out on his chance to continue his assault on Granite State pitching this spring, thanks to the coronavirus.
“It was definitely hard to not be able to close out my high school career the way I wanted to,” said Deminico, an Endicott College baseball recruit. “I definitely wanted to win a few games and continue to hit well.”
Deminico was a major bright spot in a tough 2019 season for Salem baseball,
The then-junior went 25 for 62 at the plate (.403 average) with 15 runs scored and eight RBIs and was named All-New Hampshire Division 1 third team.
Deminico opened last season with a five-game hitting streak, and finished the season on a seven-game hit streak, batting .542 (13 for 24). He delivered three three-hit games.
That was a continuation of his impressive debut varsity season as a sophomore, when he batted .317 (13 for 41) with 15 runs and four RBIs from the bottom of the order.
“I look to make solid contact and use my speed to my advantage,” said Deminico. “As a leadoff hitter, I know that if I can get on base in any way, there’s a good chance I can score with my speed and ability to steal bases.
“I built on last spring over the summer, hitting over .500 with the (AAU Northeast) Hurricanes. I was hoping to improve on my power hitting this year by getting some more extra base hits.”
Deminico said hitting isn’t that different from scoring in basketball. An Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore and senior, the guard averaged 14.1 points, four rebounds and three assists this past winter. The Blue Devils finished 12-10 and upset Bishop Guertin in the Division 1 first round, before the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
“I think, mentally, baseball and basketball are very similar,” he said. “Individually, I approach both the same way. But I think baseball requires a lot more of a team effort. It was definitely disappointing (having the basketball tournament cancelled) because we had won our last three straight and had a lot of momentum.”
While he already established himself as a hitter, Deminico was excited for a brand new challenge this spring.
An outfielder since Little League, he planned to make the move to shortstop this season.
“Coach (Keleher) actually mentioned moving me to shortstop at the end of last season — sort of jokingly,” said Deminico. “But we both thought about it more, and decided it would be a good move. I was really excited to move this year. The last time I played shortstop was 11 or 12-year-old districts, so it was definitely going to be a new challenge.”
Having lost his final Salem season, Deminico has turned his focus to he freshman season of college baseball at Endicott (Beverly, Mass.)
“Endicott was always one of my top choices,” he said. “The coaching staff is great, it’s a nice campus, and very competitive baseball. Plus I know a few kids who have gone there and really enjoyed it, so it was an easy choice. I can’t wait to play baseball again.”
Summer return
Salem baseball standout Trevor Deminico is confident he will return to the diamond this summer.
While there will be no American Legion season, Deminico said Salem has received the go-ahead to play in a summer baseball league.
Additionally, Deminico received his “patch” as a certified umpire this summer. He had previously umpired Little League games in Salem.
“So glad there will be baseball!” he said.
