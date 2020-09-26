Salem runs the ball, plays solid defense to give new coach Abraham opening win

SALEM — The expression that “the more things change, the more they stay the same” certainly applies to the Salem football team.
The Blue Devils have a new coach in Steve Abraham and a new stable of skill players but, in Friday night’s season-opening 46-12 rout of Alvirne, not much seems to have changed.
Above all else, Salem likes to run the ball on offense and play solid, fundamental defense.
“Salem has always been a run-first team, since I played here, and we’re still that way,” said Abraham.
Indeed, that was true Friday night — except for the first offensive play of the game.
After junior Aidan McDonald returned the opening kickoff 60 yards, senior quarterback Cody Clements dropped back and threw a beautiful leading pass to Dante Fernandes, who then sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.
“Everyone expects the same (running) play from us to start the game, so I thought we’d surprise them,” said Abraham. “I just decided on that play this morning.”
Other than that, it was business as usual as Salem used nine running backs while rushing for 289 yards on 47 carries. Leading the way were new starters McDonald, who gained 114 yards and scored two touchdowns on just 10 carries, and Fernandes, who ran for one TD, had another called back by a penalty, scored on a two-point conversion and had a 50-yard kick return. Both are juniors.
“We had a talented backfield last year so Dante didn’t see much action but we knew he would help us,” said Abraham. “And Aidan was our tight end last year, but he’s back running the ball.”
Nearly every back who touched the ball had a positive result, but sophomores Matteo Mustapha and David Jacques were particularly productive backups in the fourth quarter. Mustapha rushed four times for 23 yards and a touchdown and Jacques was impressive while gaining 73 yards in seven carries.
Earlier, junior Thomas Ahlers scored two TDs. At quarterback, juniors Noah Mustapha and Kaleb Bates alternated most of the game. Although Clements threw the opening TD pass, he got banged up on defense and didn’t return on offense.
Defensively, the Blue Devils were just as impressive — except for one play. Trailing 18-6 in the second quarter, Alvirne QB Kyle Gora lofted a perfect bomb to Andrew Porter, who got behind the defender for an 81-yard touchdown.
Gora was a nuisance in the first half, rushing for 50 yards on 10 carries and passing for 114 yards. But he was shut down by the Blue Devils in the second half, during which Salem easily extended its 26-12 halftime lead.
In the second half, Gora was 0 for 4 through the air with two interceptions (by Fernandes and Damian Gigante) and the Broncos rushed for just nine yards. Alvirne’s only two first downs in the second half were because of penalties.
Among those playing well defensively were Noah Poulin, who had two sacks, Jacob Brady and Gigante.
“That’s the way you play Salem football,” Abraham told his team after the game. “You executed and gave a great team effort. That’s how you win games.”
Salem 46, Alvirne 12
Alvirne (0-1): 0 12 0 0 — 12
Salem (1-0): 12 14 14 6 — 46
First Quarter
S — Dante Fernandes 40 pass from Cody Clements (run failed), 11:36
S — Thomas Ahlers 7 run (run failed), 5:36
Second Quarter
A — Kyle Gora 1 run (kick blocked), 4:27
S — Aidan McDonald 21 run (run failed), 2:01
A — Andrew Porter 81 pass from Gora (run failed), 1:42
S — McDonald 32 run (Fernandes run), 1:22
Third Quarter
S — Fernandes 4 run (Ahlers run), 7:24
S — Ahlers 1 run (run failed), 2:02
Fourth Quarter
S — Matteo Mustapha 2 run (run failed), 7:00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem (43-275) — Aidan McDonald 10-114, Dante Fernandes 5-17, Matteo Mustapha 4-23, Kaleb Bates 1-1, Thomas Ahlers 2-8, Jacob Brady 5-7, Damian Gigante 5-23, Joshua Mangion 4-9, David Jacques 7-73; Alvirne (23-62) — Kyle Gora 12-50, Craig Freni 4-7, Bryant Montgomery 5-13, Zach Dupuis 1-(-4), Andrew Porter 1-(-4)
PASSING: Salem — Cody Clements 1-1-0, 40; Fernandes 0-1-0, 0; Matteo Mustapha 1-1-0, 6; Alvirne — Kyle Gora 6-15-2, 114
RECEIVING: Salem — Fernandes 1-40; Jonah Ludwig 1-6; Alvirne — Porter 3-96, Alvin Thumi 2-11, Kyle Ferullo 1-7
