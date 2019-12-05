Salem's Maroun leads All-NH South football selections

Josh Maroun, who finished third in The Eagle-Tribune area in rushing (1,104 yards) this fall while leading Salem to the Division 1 semifinals, was one of five Blue Devils named to the All-New Hampshire Division 1 South football team.
Star Pinkerton fullback/linebacker Jake MacInnis (775 rushing yards) was one of five Astros picked for the team and hard-hitting defensive lineman Bobby Dicicco led Windham’s five selections.
Pelham’s Tom Babaian was named New Hampshire Division 2 South Coach of the Year, while five Pythons were picked for the first team.
All-NH Division 1 South
OFFENSE
Salem — Josh Maroun, Sr., RB; Owen Gormley, Sr., OL; Josh Ozoria, Sr., OL; Pinkerton — Jake MacInnis, Sr., FB; Brandon Roy, Sr., K; Windham — Joe DaSilva, Jr, WR; Dylan Szostak, Sr., OL; Londonderry — Jake McEachern, Sr., QB; Jeff Wiedenfeld, Sr., RB; Tyler Kayo, Sr., RB; Cole Keegan, Sr., WR; Cooper Bartlett, Sr., OL; Hayden Fielder, Jr., OL
DEFENSE
Salem — Riley Mulvey, Sr., DB; Jake Brady, Jr., LB; Pinkerton — Trent Leduc, Jr., DL; Marcus Terrio, Sr., LB; Evan Wilson, Jr., LB; Windham — Bobby Dicicco, Sr., DL; Steve Mague, Jr., LB; Riley Desmarais, Sr., P; Londonderry: Cam Babine, Sr., DL; Blaine Hopkins, Sr., DL; Alex Tsetsilas, Sr., DB; Matt Pemberton, Sr., DB, Wil Reyes, Jr., LB
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Salem: Noah Poulin Jr., LB; Michael Ferrence, Sr., WR; Brandon Wall, Sr., FB; Tommy Ahlers, Soph., DB
Windham: Adam Burke, Soph., K; Mason Belsky, Sr., OL; Cole Peterson, Soph., DB; James Comeau, Jr., DL
Pinkerton: Thomas Macdonald, Jr., OL; Brady Durrazano, Jr., OL; Brady Day, Sr., RB
Timberlane: Robert Olson, Jr., WR; Caleb Vlack, Jr., DB
All-NH Division 2 South
OFFENSE
Pelham — Colby Travis, WR; Zach Jones, TE; Evan Haskins, OL; Milford — Gavin Urda, QB; Emmanuel Ughu, RB; Kyle Forsley, OL; St. Thomas — Hunter Lassard, RB; Adam Stuart, WR; Kyle Stamoulis, OL; Hollis-Brookline — Quintan Wimmer, WR; West — Kevin Johnson, OL; Souhegan — Will Boyle, OL
DEFENSE
Pelham — Eddie Shilman, LB; Charlie Katin, DB; Milford — Colton Burrows, DL, Caden Zalenski, LB; St. Thomas — Tim Bomagura, DL; Stone Compton, LB; Hollis-Brookline —Austin Etchells, DL; Souhegan — Mike Maroun, DL; Alvirne — Mutch Dobek, LB
HONORABLE MENTION
Sanborn: Zach Cardoso, LB
Pelham: Matt Muise, DB
