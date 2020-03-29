The challenge was massive for Ryan Pappalardo when he joined the Salem High hockey team two years ago. Could he possibly live up to the legacy of his former Blue Devil star brothers, Hockey East recruit Jake and Eagle-Tribune All-Star Mattie?
Now, after a monster junior year, Ryan has achieved something his brothers never did — he is the Eagle-Tribune boys hockey Player of the Year.
Pappalardo earns MVP honors after leading the Eagle-Tribune area with 24 goals. Also a skilled playmaker, he added 23 assists for a team-high 47 points. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last winter.
The forward recorded three hat tricks, one in a near upset of Trinity in the Division 1 quarterfinals, and another in a win over rival Windham. He tallied 10 power play goals, was a plus-17 for the season and won a team-high 316 faceoffs.
“Ryan was a force for us all season,” said Blue Devils coach Mark McGinn. “He’s been a force for a couple of years. He’s one of our leaders, so we ride him, and kids follow him.”
With one high school season left, Pappalardo already ranks among Salem hockey’s all-time leaders.
Pappalardo’s 44 career goals rank sixth in Blue Devil history, tied with his brother Mattie (SHS class of 2018). He needs just 15 goals to surpass 2015 Eagle-Tribune MVP Cody Soucy for second in team history (60 goals.) Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Pat “the Hammer” Halligan (SHS class of 2006), holds the program record (89 goals).
With 60 career assists, Pappalardo is fifth in team history, and needs 22 helpers next winter to surpass Halligan (81 assists) for the program’s all-time record. His 104 points are also fifth in program history, and he would again need just 22 to pull into second all-time behind Halligan (170).
Steve Ingram
Andover, Jr., Forward
Tallied team-high 21 goals, second most in area. Scored twice in comeback victory over archrival Central Catholic and tie with Super 8 semifinalist St. John’s Prep. Had five other two-goal games. All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Led Golden Warriors to MVC/DCL Division 1 title. Scored nine goals as sophomore. Varsity golfer placed 35th at Division 1 states. Third baseman in baseball.
Michael Dinges
Central Catholic, Jr., Forward
All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Scored team-high 13 goals. Tied for team lead with 10 assists for Raiders, who finished 10-10-3 after winning four games last winter. Had hat trick in win over Concord-Carlisle. Scored game-winner in victory over Billerica. Had two goals as sophomore. Also plays baseball. “His points were all earned by providing that extra effort,” said coach DJ Conte.
Brady Ferreira
Haverhill, Soph., Forward
“Brady is a great two-way hockey player with great vision and hockey sense,” said coach Joe Roberts. Team MVP. MVC/DCL Division 1 All-Star. Second on Hillies with 11 goals. Added team-high 32 assists, including five helpers in one game. Had two goals in wins over Dracut and Concord-Carlisle. Played junior hockey as freshman. Dad Bobby Ferreira played hockey at Greater Lawrence.
Colby Scott
Methuen, Jr., Forward
Scored team-high 16 goals, fifth best in area. All-MVC/DCL Division 3. Had hat trick in win over Newton South and two-goal game in win over Wayland. Scored overtime game-winner in season-opening victory over Concord-Carlisle, his second goal of the game. Scored twice as sophomore. “He was our team MVP and had a big year,” said coach Bill Blackwell.
Patrick Green
North Andover, Soph., Goalie
Delivered stellar 32-save performance in tournament victory over Tewksbury. Finished winter with .930 save percentage and 1.76 goals-against average. Made 21 saves to shut out Boston Latin and 18 saves to blank Medford. All-MVC/DCL Division 2. Made four starts as freshman. “He is a very good technical goaltender and plays the puck very well,” said coach Peter Marfione.
Keegan Hughes
North Andover, Sr., Defense
Suffered dislocated knee early in season, but quickly returned to lead Scarlet Knights to best record (14-4-6) since 2012. Led defense that allowed just 42 goals (1.75 per game). Scored three goals. “Keegan was a huge part of our defense, power play and penalty kill,” said coach Peter Marfione. Will play lacrosse at Division 1 Merrimack College. Attackman scored 25 goals last spring.
Richie Hardy
Pentucket, Jr., Forward
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Became second player in Pentucket history to top 100 career points, ending season with 110 points. Has 50 goals in varsity career. This winter, scored team-high 14 goals. Added seven assists. Had three two-goal games, including one against Haverhill. Repeat All-CAL. Set team record for points (53) as freshman. Also plays baseball.
Will Hughes
Phillips, Soph., Forward
Scored 10 goals and added 13 assists. Scored twice in wins over BB&N and Winchendon. Andover resident. “He brings size and consistent play in all three zones,” said coach Paul Tortorella. “He controls the puck, has a hard shot and makes the right play.” Older brothers Michael (Eagle-Tribune hockey/lacrosse All-Star) and Jack (football/baseball) were standout athletes at Brooks.
Mason Drouin
Pinkerton, Sr., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Second on Astros with 11 goals. Scored hat tricks in wins over Nashua South and Londonderry. All-NH Division 1 second team. “Mason was our captain and was definitely the leader on our team,” said coach Sam Littlefield. Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star (55 goals last spring) led Astros to repeat Division 1 state title. Will play lacrosse at Bryant.
Spencer Deane
Salem, Jr., Goalie
After not playing hockey last winter, returned to lead area with six shutouts. Recorded 1.98 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Started all 22 games. Made 37 saves in varsity debut to beat eventual co-state champ Bedford. Made 36 stops to blank archrival Pinkerton. “Without him, our season goes a lot different,” said coach Mark McGinn. Midfielder in lacrosse.
Bobby DiCicco
Windham, Sr., Defense
At 6-foot, 210-pounds, known for dishing out crushing hits. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Team MVP. Led Jaguars to 12-8-0 record. Scored five goals, one in tourney win over Nashua North. “He makes those around him better by setting the bar high and helping bring them along,” said coach Shawn Dunn. Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive lineman made 62 tackles in fall. Lacrosse captain.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Evan Arpin, Sr., forward; Jackson Gress, Sr., defense; Evan Arpin, Sr., forward
Brooks — John Fritz, Sr., forward, Andover
Central Catholic — James Doucette, Sr., forward; Nick Peters, Jr., defense; Michael Brothers, Soph., goalie
Haverhill — Brendan Fitzgerald, Soph., forward; Evan Foskett, Soph., forward
Methuen — Aidan Hollingsworth, Sr., forward; Ethan Schena, Jr., forward
North Andover — Jimmy Boyle, Sr., forward; TJ Fredo, Sr., forward; Cole Fagan, Jr., forward
Pentucket — Jack Queenan, Sr., forward; Deuce Purcell, Sr., defense; Josh Smith, Jr., forward
Pinkerton — Matt Gilliland, Sr., goalie; Joseph Marra, Sr., forward
Salem — Anthony Survillas, Sr., forward; Joseph Bodenrader, Soph., defense
Windham — Tommy Langlois, Sr., forward; Mike Montanile, Sr. forward
BOYS HOCKEY MVPs
2019: Dakota Robinson, Pinkerton; 2018: Matt Pasquale, Central; 2017: Mitchell McGinn, Salem; 2016: Jake Wise, Central; 2015: Cody Soucy, Salem; 2014: Lloyd Hayes, Central; 2013: Colin Soucy, Central; 2012: Zach Sanford, Pinkerton; 2011: Tommy Evangelista, Central; 2010: Zach Fox, Timberlane; 2009: J.J. Solloway, Pinkerton; 2008: Ryan Sifferlen, No. Andover; 2007: Paul Jaskot, Central; 2006: Bobby Farnham, Brooks/No. Andover; 2005: Jan Vastl, Salem; 2004: Chase Feole, Salem; 2003: Bryan Belisle, Pentucket-Georgetown; 2002: Jimmy Koehler, Londonderry; 2000-01: Willie Waters, Brooks/Andover; 1999: Bill Moss, No. Reading; 1998: Greg LeColst, Masconomet; 1997: Andy LeColst, Masconomet; 1996: Bobby Moss, Phillips/No. Reading; 1995: Brett Cagliuso, Methuen; 1994: Shawn Pomerleau, Methuen; 1993: Ethan Philpott, Phillips/No. Andover; 1992: Joe Laperriere, Methuen; 1991: Stephen Harb, No. Andover; 1990: Damon Moore, Central
