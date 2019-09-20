SALEM — Our area has literally thousands of college athletes, so some fall through the cracks. You just hate it to be one of the special ones like Salem’s Mikayla Ramsdell.
It appears we hadn’t written word one about the recent Rivier University grad in her college years. Until now.
Ramsdell was a field hockey-softball star at the small (1,437 undergraduate students) Division 3 Nashua school and graduated with a 3.80 GPA.
In just 3.5 years!
“I had a 4.0 GPA I think my last 4-5 semesters,” said Ramsdell, a math major.
She was Rivier’s nominee for the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Woman of the Year award.
“I didn’t really think about it when I was nominated,” she said. “It was cool and exciting that other people noticed (her accomplishments).”
She said she considered Division 2 colleges and some of the elite NESCAC Division 3 schools.
“I realized that it was more important to play two sports that I love and getting a great education than pay a ton of money or be on the bench,” she said.
In softball, she was a three-year captain. This spring the 5-foot-9 outfielder hit .345 (39 for 113) for the Raiders with 20 runs and 22 RBIs. In field hockey, Ramsdell, a four-year starter, notched four goals and four assists from her midfield position last fall.
At Salem High, she was a three-sport captain, also running indoor track. She thought of playing basketball at Rivier, a sport she played her first two years at Salem.
She said, “Sometimes I wish I played.”
Instead, she was the manager of the men’s basketball team all four years, pouring her heart and soul into the job.
“Basically, I was a three-sport athlete.”
Originally, she was just going to play softball for the Raiders. But then Rivier softball coach Mike Holloran discovered her field hockey background.
“You played field hockey?!” Ramsdell recalled him saying.
Soon enough she was on the field hockey team for all four years.
She was able to graduate early and take graduate classes because she had brought over AP credits from Salem High in biology, chemistry, Calculus AB and Calculus BC.
She enjoyed science in high school but organic chemistry was an eye opener and she opted to pursue math.
Neither of her parents attended college but they always stressed education. And an education major was a natural.
“In high school, I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” said Ramsdell. “I did an internship at Woodbury (Middle School) while I was at Salem. The teacher was Andrea Desmarais, I loved it and I loved teaching.”
She is now a math teacher at Merrimack (N.H.) High.
“I’m loving what I’m doing,” said Ramsdell, who’s also helping coach the Rivier field hockey team.
...
TWITTER: @MullyET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.