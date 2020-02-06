Mornings were tough for Brady Roux early on.
Gone was his quick commute to hometown Salem (N.H.) High, now replaced by a wake-up call before dawn and a 50-plus minute trek over state lines, into Malden, Mass.
“The commute was a big concern for me,” admitted Roux. “It’s a 50-minute drive before traffic! At first it was bad having to wake up so early. But I’m started to get used to it now.”
That loss of sleep has been Malden Catholic hockey’s gain.
After an impressive season last season at Salem High as the starting goalie, Roux transferred to Malden Catholic over the summer, and has delivered a breakout winter.
Roux has posted an outstanding 2.06 goals-against average and .923 save percentage for a Lancers’ squad that is in the midst of a major bounce-back season.
Malden Catholic (5-5-3) has gone 5-2-3 since the calendar turned to 2020, 4-1-3 in its last eight games and is ranked No. 13 in the state-wide Hockey Night in Boston standings. That’s just one year after the five-time Super 8 champion Lancers had fallen to 1-19-0.
“I’m excited to just be a part of this,” said Roux. “It’s exciting to be out there every day competing. I always knew we had what it took to win, even when we weren’t doing so good at the start. Once we (beat Burlington), I think we all realized that we had something special.”
The stellar work in net by Roux has been a major positive for another Malden Catholic newcomer, former Andover High coach Chris Kuchar, who is in his first season as Lancers’ head coach.
“Brady has been a great addition to MC,” said Kuchar, the 2018 Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year. “He came here as a transfer not knowing anyone. That can be a big adjustment, but he has thrived here academically, socially and athletically. Brady has risen to the challenge every night.”
SALEM BREAKOUT, TRANSFER
One year ago, Roux was emerging as a standout for Salem High.
After splitting time as a freshman (14 games, 3.64 GAA, .870 save percentage), Roux upped his game in a major way as a sophomore.
In 21 games last winter, Roux recorded a 2.76 goal-against average and .900 save percentage for a Blue Devils squad that went 8-9-1 and advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.
But, while he was excelling on the ice, he was struggling off of it.
“I struggled a lot academically at Salem,” he said. “I needed a change. It was a very tough decision to leave Salem and all of my old teammates. Breaking it to them was tough, but they understood.
“When I toured Malden Catholic, I thought it would be a great fit right after I saw the amount of support the school had. The hockey is great, but you can’t have one without the other. I’m doing better then I ever have in school.”
BECOMING A LANCER
Even with his impressive resume, nothing was promised to Roux when he arrived at Malden Catholic.
“He came in and competed with other goalies,” said Kuchar. “Early on, he got sick. The adjustment, going from New Hampshire to Massachusetts, took some time. It’s a big jump, and he is playing in arguably the toughest hockey conference (Catholic Conference) in New England. But, since he got healthy, he has shined and stabilized out team.”
In his varsity debut, Roux led MC to a 3-1 win over Hingham, then the No. 3 team in the HNIB standings.
“To beat a team like that in my debut with the program, was a great feeling,” he said. “My coaches have gone with me since, and I’m happy to be in a starting spot.”
Other big wins include a 28-save victory over Burlington — then the No. 1-ranked team in the state — and a 1-0 shutout of Bishop Guertin (8-4-0) in Roux’s return to New Hampshire.
The goalie now hopes to turn this success into a postseason run.
“I’m focused on what I can do to help my team reach our goals,” he said. “We believe we can compete with anyone.”
Tourney tested
Malden Catholic goalie Brady Roux of Salem has already proven he can star in the biggest moments.
Last winter, at Salem High, Roux dazzled in the postseason. His masterpiece was a 37-save gem to lead the No. 9-seeded Blue Devils to a 3-1 stunner over top-seeded Pinkerton in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
He also had a 20-save shutout of Londonderry in the first round, and made 31 saves in a near-upset of Trinity in the Division 1 semifinals. As a freshman, he made 21 saves in a postseason win over Nashua South/Pelham.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.