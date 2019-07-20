HAVERHILL — With the game coming down to one final play, instincts set in for Charles Sibanda.
The former Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back at Salem High finds himself at a different position these days, but he’s certainly still playing at a high level. So, when the final desperation pass came his way on fourth-and-a-mile, the newly-minted cornerback for the Haverhill Hitmen dove in front of the receiver and batted the football to the ground.
The knockdown essentially sealed the game as two running plays later the Hitmen were able to knee out a 28-21 victory over the Mass. Warriors in their inaugural game in the semi-pro New England Football League.
Sibanda leaped up from the Trinity Stadium turf after making the play, and danced his way back to the Hitmen sideline where he was swarmed by his excited teammates.
One of those teammates was younger brother, Josh.
After spending a couple of years together terrorizing opposing defenses at Salem, the two have teamed up again.
“Me and him grew up playing football since we were 7 years old,” said the older Sibanda. “To be out here with him is just a blessing, you know. To be on the same team, I just love it, man. That’s my little brother! Back in high school, we used to look at each other whenever we scored a touchdown and give each other advice.
“And to be out here playing ball, I love it.”
Sibanda rushed for 1,128 yards and 16 TDs his senior year at Salem, but switched to cornerback when he arrived at Division 1 Central Connecticut State. He’s since transferred to Merrimack College, but has devoted his football talents strictly to the Hitmen. He made a handful of knockdowns during Saturday’s game, and helped fuel a stout defense that held the Warrior offense without a point in the second half.
Josh Sibanda was in on a couple of offensive plays and was a returner on the kick and punt teams. His best season at Salem High came as a junior, when the Tribune All-Star rushed for 1,441 yards and scored 21 total TDs.
The Sibanda brothers are a quite literal representation of the brotherhood the Hitmen seem to have formed in a short time together.
The team started practicing in May and is comprised mainly of former high school standouts from Haverhill and Whittier.
And to see their hard work pay off with a season-opening win made Saturday night unforgettable.
“We’re a new program trying to represent Haverhill,” said Sibanda. “Some of these guys I knew coming in, and to get a win like this was a job well done.
“That’s Hitmen football.”
NUTTER (3 TDs) LEADS COMEBACK
The Haverhill Hitmen’s inaugural season started with a fumble on the opening kickoff.
Three plays later, the Mass. Warriors scored to make it a 7-0 game. Heading into halftime, the Hitmen trailed 14-0 and showed little to no life offensively.
But that can all change with a good halftime speech, right?
Well, on the opening kickoff of the second half, the Warriors returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to go up 21-0. It was, quite simply, disastrous.
“I’m always telling the guys to just focus on the task at hand,” said quarterback Tim Nutter, a former Haverhill High star who works as a firefighter in Bradford. “That was just one half of football, they scored so why couldn’t we?”
Nutter finally got the offense going, scoring the first points in Hitmen history with his 8-yard scamper midway through the third.
After the ensuing kickoff, former Whittier star Jaylin Deveau made one of his two interceptions on the first play and returned it 25 yards to make it a 21-14 game in a blink. Another former Whittier star, Nate Allen, came away with an interception of his own late in the third, setting up Nutter’s second rushing TD to tie the game with 14:50 left in regulation.
Then, on the Hitmen’s next possession, Nutter capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with his third rushing TD, this one from a yard out with 3:48 to go.
The defense held strong from there to secure the first win in Hitmen history.
“That’s just the Haverhill grit, the Haverhill grind we talk about,” said Nutter. “Our character shows on the field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.