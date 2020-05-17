KASEY GRASSO, Pitcher
Future plans: Endicott College, Graphic Design
Coach Haley Chandler: “Kasey is a natural leader, which fits well with her position. She is tough and always works hard for her teammates. The younger athletes on the team understand the expectations of the team immediately based on how Kasey confidently presents herself.”
EMILY KIERSTEAD, Utility
Future plans: US Army National Guard/ Avionic Mechanics
Coach Haley Chandler: “Emily flourished on our team. As a dedicated member of JROTC, she understands the reward of hard work. Emily worked her way into our lineup and became on of our hardest hitters last year! With her high level of motivation, her future will be extremely bright!”
KRISTA LEBBOS, Right Field
Future plans: SNHU, Elementary Education
Coach Haley Chandler: “Watching Krista grow as an athlete and a leader was a pleasure. Her confidence skyrocketed as she worked hard to secure her spot in the lineup and on the field. Having her positive attitude and constant encouraging words helped our team stick together.”
