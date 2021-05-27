Long before he steps to the plate, Salem’s Tommy Ahlers is studying the opposing pitcher.
That’s because, however he reaches base, Ahlers is going to run.
“Before my at-bat, I watch the pitcher and make sure I know his movements,” he said. “I want to make sure I can read the pitcher and have his timing down. I make sure I know every inch of his windup. That’s because, when I’m on base, I’m going to steal bases. There’s nothing like a stolen base. It’s like I’m stealing something from the other team.”
The speedy junior outfielder has done plenty of damage both on the base paths — with 22 stolen bases this spring — and as the No. 3 hitter for Salem, which entered Wednesday with an 8-8 record, a huge leap from a winless (0-18) 2019 season.
“We’re so pumped to be delivering wins and showing we can compete,” said Ahlers, whose Blue Devils will kick off the Division 1 “open” state tournament on Monday (11 a.m.) against Windham after two final regular season games.
“We had no doubt in our minds that we were going to be a better team this year. We have all been playing together for so long, and we knew it was going to be a good season. We want to show people Salem isn’t a town you can sleep on.”
Ahlers has been a key reason for Salem’s success this spring.
Through 16 games, Ahlers was hitting a stellar .391 (18 for 46) with 17 runs scored and 18 RBIs. He has at least one hit in all but one game this season — including five two-hit games — and has scored a run in all but three contests. He scored a season-high three runs in a win over Exeter, and drove in two runs in a victory over Timberlane
“When he’s not hitting doubles, he’s hitting singles and turning them into doubles with his speed,” said 24-year Salem coach Dan Keleher. “He’s a real threat on the base paths, and covers a lot of ground as a center fielder.”
After playing JV as a freshman, then missing his sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down New Hampshire sports, Ahlers wasted no time showing his talent with two hits in each of his first two games.
“My first came on an inside pitch,” said the 6-foot, 175-pounder. “It was a 1-1 count, and he threw me an inside fastball. I tend to pull the ball, so I made good contact and drove it for an RBI double. I was pretty nervous about the season, so that put the nerves away quickly. It really boosted my confidence.”
But, for Ahlers, nothing on the baseball field compares to stealing a base.
“The coaches don’t even have a steal sign for me,” he said. “When I’m on, I’m going every time. My speed is my greatest strength. It’s just so satisfying to steal a base. I’m somewhere I’m not supposed to be. Now, after a steal, I’m in the pitcher’s head.”
Ahlers also uses his speed to excel on defense in the outfield. And one catch stands out above the others
“Against Exeter, one of their guys made a really nice catch to rob one of my teammates, and their team was so pumped up,” he remembered. “Then, when the same kid came to the plate, he hit it to the fence and I went back and robbed him of a home run. It would have gone over the fence, but I got it. I take a lot of pride in my defense.”
Now he hopes to keep his breakout season going with a postseason run.
“It was so frustrating not playing last year because of COVID,” he said. “We wanted to play. This team is young, but we always put in max effort and the guys always do whatever it takes. We knew it was going to be a good year on the field, and we want to keep it going.”
FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL
Salem baseball star Tommy Ahlers is also a standout on the football field.
In the fall, Ahlers earned All-New Hampshire Division 1 honorable mention honors as a linebacker and running back for the Division 1 semifinalist Blue Devils. He finished the fall with four touchdowns, and ran for 70 yards in a win over Merrimack.
“Football really helps with my explosiveness movement for baseball,” he said. “Things like getting out of my stance hitting and in the outfield. Stealing bases are also a lot like going after a play in football.”
Tommy Ahlers in 2021
Games — 16*
Stolen Bases — 22
Batting Average —.391
RBIs — 18
Runs — 17
*— Heading into Wednesday
TWITTER: @DWillisET \
