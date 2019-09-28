PLAISTOW — The Salem football team has responded in a huge way since its setback against top-ranked Londonderry two weeks ago.
Two games. Two shutouts.
After blanking Concord a week ago, Salem used a massive first quarter to steamroll past Timberlane, 47-0, Friday night. The Blue Devils put up 27 points in the first quarter, and were able to play its reserves for most of the second half.
“We feel great, we feel like a new team,” said senior wideout Michael Ference. “We’ve really worked hard at practice since that (Londonderry) game to get better.”
Well, actually it’s three shutouts for the entire season if you go back to the season-opening win over Manchester Central.
The Blue Devils (3-1) were locked in from the opening kickoff Friday night, scoring on their first five drives.
Josh Maroun barrelled in from the 2-yard-line on the game’s first drive, then added touchdown runs of 29 and 23 yards to help Salem build a 34-0 lead at halftime. Riley Mulvey added a 16-yard score in the middle of Maroun’s runs, and on the final play of the first frame quarterback Kaleb Bates hit Ference on a 34-yard strike down the sideline.
Bates, a sophomore, took over under center for the injured Cody Clements last week, and continued to impress Friday night. He completed all three of his passes for 117 yards and a TD, also hitting Jack Milos and Michael Boutin on well-thrown deep balls down the field.
“He’s getting better every week,” said Salem coach Rob Pike. “It’s small, basic things. But he works hard, he’s a great kid and it was nice to see him make a few good big plays. And he had some other good ones on our run plays, too. So he’s doing a great job.”
While the offense was hitting on all cylinders, the Salem defense held Timberlane (0-4) to just 111 total yards of offense.
A Blue Devil front led by Josh Ozoria, Owen Gormley, Jonathan Mansfield and Jacob Brady didn’t allow much running room, and Thomas Ahlers came away with an interception in the first half.
Over the past two weeks, the Blue Devils have allowed just one drive to reach the red zone.
“The kids came out and they played well,” said Pike. “They executed well and that was good to see.”
Brady, the team’s kicker who made a handful of heavy hits on kickoff returns, added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third and then Elkin Gonzalez Ruiz broke off a 30-yard score in the fourth to close the scoring.
Cam Lovett lead the Owls with 26 rushing yards on six carries.
Salem will host Pinkerton at Haverhill Stadium next Saturday at 10 a.m., while Timberlane will try to pick up its first win at home against Concord Friday night (6:30 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.