Salem stumbles into postseason with loss at Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — Even going back to his days coaching at Nashua North, Ricky Oliver has yet to experience a victory on the Londonderry court.
And if the Salem head man wants to notch win No. 200 of his career this winter, it’s going to have to come in the playoffs.
Star senior Jordyn Franzen scored 19 points to move her to second all-time in Salem girl history, but it wasn’t enough as Londonderry pulled out the 58-52 win in Friday night’s regular-season finale. The Blue Devils (15-7, 11-7 NH) have dropped their last two, and will need to regroup as the postseason is set to start early next week.
“We’ve been off the last two Saturdays, but they just made the decision that we’re going to practice tomorrow,” said Oliver. “We’ll be okay.”
A couple of weeks after hitting the 1,000-point milestone, Franzen now sits at 1,096 and just passed Becky Valenti (1,086) for second all-time in Salem history. She now only trails Sharon Playdon Wheeler, who score around 1,200.
Londonderry senior Colleen Furlong took over from the start, scoring 17 of her game-high 25 points in the first half.
Salem was hurt when senior forward Carly Saif picked up her third foul early in the second quarter and had to sit the rest of the half. She didn’t start the third quarter, but picked up her fourth seconds after checking back in — forcing her back to the bench. She came back in with about five minutes left in the game, but fouled out a couple of minutes later.
Without that experienced presence in the post, Salem struggled with moving the ball against Londonderry’s 2-3 zone defense.
“We made some crazy turnovers,” said Oliver. “Defensively, I thought we did pretty well. But I mean Furlong, she is legit!”
The Lancers (10-8) were able to expand their three-point halftime lead to 45-39 after three quarters, and ballooned it up to as much as 11 at one point in the fourth. A Franzen 3-pointer cut it to six with eight seconds left, and the Blue Devils got a turnover off the inbounds pass. But the ensuing 3 bounced off the front iron, and the Lancers got to celebrate their senior night with a win.
Besides the 19 points, Franzen also grabbed 10 rebounds. Sydney Emerson and Oliva Murray each added 9 points for Salem, and Stella Hazelton came off the bench and drilled a couple of 3s in the first half.
While the pairings have not yet been released, it looks like Salem will be the No. 9 seed in the upcoming tournament. That means a road game in the first round when it looked like the Blue Devils would be hosting a playoff game at the beginning of the week.
And it also may mean a likely matchup with top seed and powerhouse Bishop Guertin in the quarters if the Blue Devils were to grab a first-round win.
Londonderry 58, Salem 52
Salem (52): Sydney Emerson 4-1-9, DayLee Rivera 1-0-2, Olivia Murray 3-0-9, Jordyn Franzen 6-2-19, Carly Saif 0-0-0, Stella Hazelton 2-0-6, Aliyah Dominguez 1-1-3, Ariana Lakos 0-0-0, Brianna Boucher 2-0-4, Vania Moniz 0-0-0, Alison Beauchesne 0-0-0. Totals 19-4-52
Londonderry (58): Colleen Furlong 8-5-25, Kayla Miles 0-0-0, Katie Sullivan 0-0-0, Courtney Shay 2-1-6, Ashley Doyle 0-0-0, Ashley Rourke 1-1-3, Ashley Schmitt 4-2-11, Olivia Chau 2-2-7, Kylee McGurn 0-0-0, Jordan Furlong 2-0-4, Sarah Clegg 1-0-2, Madelyn O’Shaughnessy 0-0-0, Kyley Crawford 0-0-0. Totals 20-11-58
3-pointers: L — C. Furlong 4, Shay, Schmitt, Chau; S — Franzen 5, Murray 3, Hazelton 2
Salem (15-7, 11-7 NH): 13 13 13 13 — 52
Londonderry (10-8 NH): 13 16 16 13 — 58
