Salem to prevail in Abraham's debut as head coach

It’s that time of year again, the debut of the annual Grid Picks column.
A little bit of knowledge, a little bit of instinct and a little bit of luck are all involved.
Because of the coronavirus, maybe we should term this Mini-Grid Picks since, in our area, only New Hampshire schools — God bless them — are playing.
That might make it seem like my task would be easier, but I disagree. Whenever I’m way off the mark this year, the wrong prediction will be more glaring and maybe even seem more ridiculous.
But it’s all for fun, so let’s get started.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Alvirne (0-0) at Salem (0-0)
The Broncos had one of their best seasons in more than a decade last year, finishing 6-3. But that was in Division 2 and they were hit hard by graduation. Salem also lost some great players, but there’s enough talent left for new coach Steve Abraham to win the opener. Prediction: Salem 21, Alvirne 7
Pinkerton (0-0) at Londonderry (0-0)
This game will largely be won in the trenches. The Lancers have three stalwart lineman back from last year’s banner season, but they were depleted in the backfield. The Astros will be out to avenge last year’s unusual setback to their archrival. Prediction: Pinkerton 20, Londonderry 14
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Sanborn (0-0) at Pelham (0-0)
This should be much closer than last year (34-0), but the Pythons have enough returning talent to prevail. A win would be a real shot in the arm for Sanborn, but ... Prediction: Pelham 19, Sanborn 7
Timberlane (0-0) at Plymouth (0-0)
How much difference is there between Division 1 and Division 2? This game should be an indication, what with the Owls moving down to D2 after a winless campaign in D1 last year. Plymouth, with returning QB Cody Bannon back from a 9-4 squad, is always tough. Upset special here. Prediction: Timberlane 20, Plymouth 17
