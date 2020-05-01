On the ice, Karilyn Pilch was a trailblazer, the lone female on Salem High’s 2003-04 New Hampshire state championship boys hockey team.
Now, 16 years later, Pilch is working to build a professional hockey team into a champion, as general manager of the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL).
Pilch is entering her second season as GM of the Pride, a founding member of the six-team NWHL, which has a partnership with the Boston Bruins. She coordinated the Pride’s effort in the NWHL Draft this week.
“Without a doubt, it’s an exciting role,” said Pilch, who still lives in Salem. “Every day presents different opportunities to impact our team and organization. I wanted to be a part of this, specifically in Boston, where we have the greatest fans in the world.”
The former Boston University goalie was hired by the Pride after seven seasons as an assistant women’s hockey coach for Saint Anselm College (2009-16) and three seasons as director of hockey operations for her alma mater, BU women’s hockey (2016-19).
“The players here (with the Pride) are unbelievably talented, both on and off the ice,” said Pilch. “Interacting with them is always rewarding. From the business side, we have a very collaborative culture, where we regularly float new ideas to support the growth of our team.”
TRAILBLAZING PLAYER
A lifelong Salem resident, Pilch became the first female to play for the Salem High varsity hockey team, spending three seasons as the Blue Devils’ backup goalie.
As a senior in 2004-05, she did not allow a goal in 30 varsity minutes, earning a combined shutout with starter Scott Crowther.
“I loved my time as a part of the Salem varsity hockey team,” she said. “My coach, Mark McGinn, was an incredible coach who gave me every opportunity to succeed. He helped shape me into the player I became. My teammates were equally as supportive. I was just another teammate to them, in a very talented group of players.
“Playing in a game was a true sense of accomplishment. I put in so much effort to be the best player I could be. When I got that opportunity, I knew it was because I deserved it.”
After Salem, Pilch spent two seasons as a goalie for Boston University. She appeared in nine games (3.64 goals-against average) before a car accident during her sophomore year ended her playing career.
JOINING PRIDE
After graduating from Boston University, Pilch became an assistant coach for Saint Anselm (Goffstown, N.H.), before returning to her roots in 2016 to work for BU.
Then, in July of 2019, Pilch was hired as general manager of the Pride, who play their home games at the Bruins’ practice facility, Warrior Ice Arena, in Brighton. The second season of the league is scheduled to begin in October.
“I had several phone interviews with (current Pride president) Hayley Moore, who was then deputy commissioner of the NWHL,” Pilch remembered. “We talked a lot about the future of the team and league, and where I knew I could add value to the organization. After meeting with them, I became confident in the direction and potential of the league.”
Pilch says no day is the same as general manager of a NWHL team, but she loves the work.
“At this very moment our head coach, Paul Mara, and I have been working to negotiate player contracts for next season,” she said. “I’ve been working closely on media relations, in anticipation of player signings. The offseason includes a lot of logistical planning of things like our game and practice schedule, travel and training plans.
“Once the season arrives, we shift gears towards the needs of our players, and planning to make sure they are prepared to be Isobel Cup (NWHL title) contenders. I couldn’t feel more positive about the growth of the NWHL.”
