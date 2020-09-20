Salem/Woodbury Hall of Fame to induct four

The Salem/Woodbury Hall of Fame has announced the four members of its 2020 class.
The ceremony will be held on Oct. 2 at Brookstone Events & Golf in Derry, N.H. Tickets are $40. Please call the Salem High athletic office (603-893-7069 X5104) for tickets and COVID-19 guidelines for the event before Sept. 25.
Amanda (Pineau) Lyons ‘00
Led Salem field hockey to its first two state championships in program history, winning Class L titles in 1997 and 1999 and going to the title game in 1998. Eagle-Tribune All-Star track athlete set school records in 600 meter and in three different relays (4x160, 4x400, 4x800). At 1999 New England Track Championship, led the Blue Devils to second in 4x400 and third in 4x800. Was twice named indoor track team MVP.
Kerry (Driscoll) Clegg ‘89
Won 1989 Peg LaFortune Award for Salem’s most outstanding female athlete. Two-year captain in field hockey, basketball and track. As senior won Class L high jump championship and earned the Coaches’ Award in basketball and field hockey. Was a four-year member of University of New Hampshire track team.
Todd Doucette ‘89
Member of Salem track team that won three Class L championships, the 1988 Class L and Meet of Champions titles and 66 straight meets. Two-time Eagle-Tribune track All-Star in the discus, winning 1988 Class L title in the event. As senior was captain in track and soccer. His children Andrew, Ryan and Emily also graduated from Salem High.
Paul Huard (contributor)
The “Voice of Salem High School,” has announced football and basketball games for Blue Devils for 30 years. Spent four years as Salem’s varsity girls basketball coach, including a 13-5 season. Also coached soccer and freshman and JV boys basketball. Longtime high school varsity sports official in soccer (25 years), baseball (20 years), basketball (15 years), track (15 years) and volleyball (10 years). Spent 33 years as teacher and adviser in the Salem school district.
