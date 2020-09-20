Salem/Woodbury Hall of Fame to induct four

Carl Russo/Staff File PhotoSalem's Amanda (Pineau) Lyons, here running to victory in the 1,000 in 1998, is one of four members of the 2020 Salem/Woodbury Hall of Fame class.(front) capturing first place while her teammate, (right) Kristin Cisowski took second place and Pinkerton's Sarah Pelearske (left) settled for third place in the 1000 meter run. Thursday January 8, 1998. (E-T photo/Carl Russo) ORG XMIT: f602j077