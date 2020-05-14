Asked to describe his game on the ice, Salem’s Paul Antkowiak became introspective.
“My game is simple and underrated, but I think it’s hard to replicate,” said Antkowiak. “I can control the game with my vision, and think two steps ahead when I have the puck. I have the ability to control the pace of the game by moving the puck in areas the other team doesn’t expect.”
That approach has led to plenty of success for the Franklin Pierce University junior defenseman, and 2015 Eagle-Tribune All-Star for Salem High.
This winter, Antkowiak won the Alex Schleper Award, given to Franklin Pierce’s defensive Player of the Year, in his third season as a top blue liner for the Division 3 Ravens.
“I’m extremely happy with my junior season,” he said. “I was able to show my capabilities as a player, but more importantly our team was able to prove a lot of people wrong, making it to the Northeast-10 final.
“It meant a lot to earn defensive Player of the Year. The award itself was about the effort put in. I honestly did not find out about the award until our team account posted it on Instagram!”
SALEM STAR, JUNIOR GRIND
The 5-foot-10 and 165 pound Antkowiak was a four-year varsity player for Salem High (class of 2015). As a senior tri-captain, he helped lead the Blue Devils to a 20-1-1 record, scoring eight goals and winning New Hampshire Division 1 and team MVP. He still ranks among Salem’s all-time leaders in assists (43), total points (62), plus-minus (plus-50) and penalty minutes (78).
“My best memories playing at Salem High are playing in front of the fans,” he said. “You play in front of the people you grew up with, and play with kids you’ve played with your entire life. You can’t beat playing for your hometown.”
After graduating, Antkowiak played two seasons of junior hockey for the Haverhill-based Valley Junior Warriors of the Eastern Hockey League.
“Juniors was great, but challenging,” he said. “I knew I needed game experience to move on to the next level. The competitive schedule and coaching helped me tremendously, and the coaching was great.
“It was frustrating playing juniors and waiting to start my college career. I watched all of my friends who didn’t play hockey move on to college, and I was still living at home. But I knew what I signed up for.”
FRANKLIN PIERCE STANDOUT
When searching for his college hockey home, Antkowiak fell in love with Franklin Pierce (Rindge, N.H.)
“I knew Franklin Pierce was the right college because I wanted to be a part of something great,” he said. “FPU didn’t have an impressive past with hockey, but I wanted to be a part of the turnaround. (Methuen’s) Alex Lester is someone I talked to about the school. I trusted him, and he was right. Being a part of turning a program around meant a lot to me.”
With Antkowiak leading the defense, Franklin Pierce went from 7-18-1 his freshman year to 16-12-4 this winter, advancing to the Northeast-10 title game.
“My favorite moment so far was winning on Senior Night this past year against Assumption College,” said Antkowiak of the 1-0 victory. “We needed to win to get into the playoffs for the first time in seven years. There was no better way to honor the seniors than by proving the critics wrong.”
Antkowiak, who scored two goals this winter after tallying one each of his first two seasons, now has his focus set on one more big season with the Ravens.
“My only goal for my senior season is to win the Northeast-10 championship,” said the business management major. “That’s been my goal since I enrolled in Franklin Pierce, and that goal has not changed. I want nothing more than to be a part of that.”
LOTS OF LOCALS
Junior defenseman Paul Antkowiak of Salem was one of four Eagle-Tribune area athletes who played key roles for the Franklin Pierce hockey team this winter.
Methuen’s Alex Lester was team MVP, (18 goals, 22 assists). The senior was a finalist for NCAA Division 2/3 Player of the Year.
Haverhill’s Kyle Gosselin appeared in 18 games, scoring two goals. The senior forward was named to Northeast-10 All-Academic team.
Former Timberlane Eagle-Tribune All-Star forward Sean Crowley (Sandown, N.H.), a sophomore, scored five goals and added eight assists.
