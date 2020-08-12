As Salem’s Evan Desjardins waited for bad weather to pass so the New Hampshire Boys Junior Championship could continue, his path became clear.
“During the rain delay in the second day of the tournament, I finally took a deep breath,” said Desjardins. “I looked at the leaderboard and saw that I had the lead by a few shots. I thought that if I kept hitting the ball well and stayed strong mentally through the last 27 holes, it would be a good finish.”
It turned out to be an outstanding finish for the rising Salem High senior.
Desjardins surged to a wire-to-wire victory at the New Hampshire Boys Junior Championship last week at Eastman Golf Links in Grantham, N.H. It was his first New Hampshire Golf Association title.
The 16-year-old shot a 4-over 217 for the three-day tournament, giving him a six-stroke win over Colin McCaigue of Brookline, N.H. (10-over).
“This is the most memorable win of my career for sure,” said Desjardins. “This is my third time playing in this tournament, and I didn’t play too well in it the last two years. So it’s really exciting to play well and win this tournament.”
The lefty shot a 70 on the first day of the championship, the tournament’s lowest round, and never trailed.
“I knew I was striking the ball well,” said Desjardins, who bounced back nicely after missing the cut at the New Hampshire State Amateur golf tournament in July.
“It was going to come down to the mental game, and if my putts would fall. I had a seven-stroke lead at the final turn on the final day, but I wasn’t really sure of the win until I birdied the 16th hole. That’s when I really knew I was going to win it. A lot of my friends played the tournament, so it was great to celebrate with them.”
CHOOSING GOLF
Success on the links is nothing new to Desjardins, who has been golfing competitively since he was 6-years-old, first falling in love with the sport while playing with his father Ron, a recreational golfer.
“I used to play soccer and lacrosse too,” said Evan. “But there was just something about golf that I loved. I love the challenge, and being able to measure myself against the best competition. First I gave up soccer, then I got hurt twice in a season in lacrosse. I had some decent tournament finishes my freshman year at Salem, and was feeling good about my golf game. I felt like I could have a future on golf.”
Desjardins earned his spot as a top player for Salem from the time he joined the team as a freshman. He qualified for the Division 1 individual championship as a freshman, and as a sophomore took 10th at Division 1s.
BLUE DEVIL STANDOUT
Desjardins delivered a breakout season last fall. He earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors, took medalist honors in four of the Blue Devils’ 10 matches, then tied for second at the Division 1 championship with an even-par 144.
“I was leading through nine and 10 holes,” he said of Division 1s. “I was tied for the lead through 13 holes. But I kind of faltered on the 15th and 16th holes. It was really close. Winning a high school state championship has been my goal since I started at Salem. There are a lot of good players in New Hampshire, and I’m driven to win.”
Desjardins now has his eyes set on a big senior season for Salem High, and hopes to play college golf. And he feels his game has never been better.
“I tend to drive the ball very consistently,” he said. “I don’t hit it too far off the line. That was the best part of my game last week, I only missed six fairways. I also putt pretty well. More recently, I have been working on the mental part of my game, not getting too upset about a bad swing and being in a good mindset. My goal is to win a state championship.”
GOLF DURING QUARANTINE
While many may be struggling to work the rust off their golf stroke due to the coronavirus quarantine, Salem’s Evan Desjardins was able to keep his golf game fresh — with some help from friend and Haverhill High standout Aiden Azevedo.
“The quarantine wasn’t that bad,” said Desjardins. “One of my friends (Azevedo) lives on a small backyard golf course, and has a golf simulator in his garage. I was able to practice almost every day, which was really helpful.”
...
