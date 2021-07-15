Make no mistake, Tanner Morgano does not back down from a challenge.
The recent Salem High graduate, after all, starred as an offensive and defensive lineman at just 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds as a senior last fall, earning him a spot in the CHaD New Hampshire All-Star football game.
And when he set his focus on riding the Pan-Mass Challenge — a 211-mile “bike-a-thon” to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — in memory of a late family friend, despite not being an avid cyclist, he once again faced the challenge head-on.
The result? He has raised $18,605 for cancer research.
This week, Morgano has embraced the unique opportunity to merge two of his passions.
Morgano will play offensive line, tight end and defensive line for the East squad in the CHaD All-Star Game, on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Saint Anselm College.
Heading into Thursday, he had raised $1,907 for the game’s cause, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD), the sixth most of any player in the game.
“I’m so excited to play,” said Morgano. “It means a lot because it shows that people believed I can compete against the best in the state. After a few days of practice, I’m very pleased with the way I’ve been performing.
“Playing for CHaD means a lot outside of football, too. I’ve always been dedicated to raising money for sick people, including cancer patients. It makes me feel good, and also reminds me to always be grateful for what I have, because there are people that are less fortunate. I want to help them.”
GIVING BACK
Charity work has become a driving force for Morgano.
“The Pan-Mass Challenge has a special place in my heart,” he said. “I lost my Nanni to lung cancer, and a very close family friend to a brain tumor. I saw the impact those deaths had on our family and the community.
“The father of the little girl who passed away from a brain tumor participated in the Pan-Mass the year before me. I just told him at dinner one night I wanted to ride with him and we went from there. I just wanted to be a part of that organization and help raise as much money as possible.”
Despite little cycling experience, he has participated in the event twice.
“I’m actually not an avid bike rider at all,” he said. “I told myself I could ride 200 miles on a bike. I probably rode a total of 90 miles before the race as training, which isn’t a lot at all. I just took the mindset that if I just kept pedaling, I’d finish at some point.”
UNDERSIZED LINEMAN
Despite his lack of size, Morgano was a force at guard — and sometimes tight end — leading a Salem offense that rushed for 1,767 yards in seven games last fall, on the way to the Division 1 semifinals.
He also excelled at defensive end, earning All-New Hampshire Division 1 South honors.
“I was going up against guys over 100 pounds heavier than me and 4-8 inches taller than me in a lot of cases,” he said. “So, for me, it’s all about aggression, speed and IQ. I have to get off the ball fast. On defense, I try to disturb the play and cause confusion for the other team.
“Because of my size, sometimes I get my butt kicked. But when you come hard every play, the opponent tends to slow down and quit, which is where I shine.”
Salem head coach Steve Abraham admires the guts Morgano showed on the line.
“Tanner was a true team player with a relentless motor,” said Abraham. “He played all over our defense line after willingly moving from linebacker. And he started last year at tight end, but asked to play guard to help the team. He was a selfless player.”
Morgano will next play football for Plymouth State. In preparation for college ball, he has hit the gym hard, and now weighs in at 200 pounds.
“I’ve been working my butt off to get stronger and faster every day,” he said. “I’ve seen major improvement in my game. Now, in the CHaD game, I want to see how I do against the best in the state now that I have more size and athleticism.”
WHAT IS CHaD?
The main location for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) is in Lebanon, N.H.
Nearly every medical and surgical specialty is available at CHaD, from pediatric cardiology to pediatric neurosurgery. Care is also provided for mothers who may need to give birth prematurely.
