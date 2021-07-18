Salem's Poulin dominates with 5 sacks in CHaD Game

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Salem's Noah Poulin delivered an MVP-worthy performance with a dominant five sacks in Saturday's CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game at Saint Anselm College.
Poulin, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker/defensive lineman, had three of his sacks and seven total tackles in the first half, and his East squad trailed just 6-0 at halftime. The WPI football recruit added two sacks after the break.
Salem head coach Steve Abraham said he was told Poulin would have been the game's MVP -- they did not name a defensive Player of the Game -- had the East won.
Unfortunately, the West controlled the second half on the way to a 29-6 victory. Goffstown's Jarrett and Jeremy Henault were co-MVPs.
Windham's Westin Lippold scored the East's lone touchdown, on a 78-yard reception from Alvirne's Kyle Gora in the fourth quarter. Lippold also had two first half receptions.
Salem standouts defensive end Tanner Morgano and defensive back Jack Milos played strong games on defense for the East. Pelham's Jake Herrling started at running back and Timberlane's Nick Matthews started at tackle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.