Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
MIR MORALES
Methuen Basketball
HEART AND SOUL
Mirelys “Mir” Morales was named one of five Ranger captains.
Coach Hilary Glynn said, “She’s not stopped working on her game since I met her. She leaves her heart and soul on the court.”
The 5-5 senior also plays lacrosse and field hockey. She hopes to play lacrosse in college with Franklin Pierce and AIC at the top of her list.
Morales is a member of SADD and is an assistant checkout manager at Market Basket at Tuscan Village. She’s learning to snowboard and play guitar.
She has three dogs: Stitch, a Husky-Red Terrier; Lilo, a Shih Tzu-Yorkie; and Gizmo, a Chihuahua mix.
Her favorite teachers were Kevin Bateman and Robyn Max from the Marsh School.
SAM GEROSSIE
Sanborn Basketball
INVALUABLE INDIAN
Gerossie does it all as team manager: recording games, live streaming and cheering on the team.
“Sam is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. She’s incredibly helpful,” said tri-captain Ella Cotter.
The junior from Fremont also plays soccer and runs track. She takes AP literature and biology and is heavily involved in Life of a Student, a middle school leadership program. She also works at Market Basket in Epping.
Sam has a twin, Bob, who plays baseball. She has a lizard (Ziggy), an 80-pound lap dog (Riley) and a few chickens.
She loves most of her teachers including Brian Gray, Kerry Grella, Devin Helmke, Jim Enright and Kevin Conant.
JOSH PERKINS
Methuen Hockey
HARD-NOSED RANGER
Coach Bill Blackwell said, “Josh’s name may not appear on the scoresheet too often, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have an effect on the final score. Josh plays a physical, hard-nosed defensive game. When he hits you, players know it.”
The rugged 5-6, 190-pound senior defenseman hopes to attend the Peterson School to become an electrician.His sister, Alyssa Perkins (MHS ‘19), was a former Unsung Hero. Dad, Peter, was a soccer star at Masconomet Regional.In the spring, Josh will be returning to his jobs at Jay Gee’s Ice Cream and Merrimack Golf Course. He has two dogs, an Akita (Kuma) and a Golden Retriever (Teddy).
Josh’s favorites include Bauer Supreme skates and his marketing teacher Cameron Martin.
COLIN SPRING
Andover Swimming
DIVING RIGHT IN
Swimmers often pick up a new event but the Andover junior’s new event is diving.
Assistant coach Sean Geary said, “He’s gone above and beyond to get the team points. He has scored crucial points diving and also has been outstanding in the pool.”
Spring is from a legendary swimming/coaching family including dad Mike, grandmother Marilyn Fitzgerald, mom Patty Fitzgerald Spring and cousins Connie and Sally Brown. His siblings Riley and Michael were recent AHS athletes.Colin also plays lacrosse and runs cross country. He has a cat (Kiki) and enjoys longboarding.
Spring’s favorites include lacrosse star Paul Rabil and Wood Hill 7th grade teacher Cameron Woods.
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
