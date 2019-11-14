Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
TANNER MORGANO
Salem Football
REMEMBERING A FRIEND
The daughter of a family friend died of cancer and Tanner has ridden in her honor the last two years in the Pan Mass Challenge. This summer he raised $9,605.
Coach Rob Pike said, “Tanner is a really smart and tough offensive lineman. He has shown an ability to block defenders that are bigger than he is.”
The 5-10, 180-pound junior also wrestles and plays baseball. His dad, Jeff Morgano, played hockey at Methuen High. Tanner, a Woodbury Middle School grad, works as a machinist for the company his father owns, CNC Werx.
Morgano’s favorites include mint chocolate chip ice cream, the TV show “All American,” Sox star Mookie Betts, Salem English teacher Stephen Sylvain and “The Chronicles of Narnia” movies.
KATELYN SUDBAY
Pentucket Soccer
DESERVES GOOD NEWS
You have to feel for the standout defender from Merrimac, who Coach Daniel Millard calls “an incredible person.” Recently she tore her ACL, Millard added, “She deserves some good news.”
Everybody who knows her expects her to be 100% for her senior season. Sudbay, a 5-foot-6 junior, plays club soccer for Seacoast United. She also is a sprinter in indoor and outdoor track.
Sudbay is one of six Student Council members in her class. She has made the honor roll every term at Pentucket. Her 12-year-old sister, Grace Sudbay, is also a promising soccer player. The Sudbays have two cats, Tiger and Smokey.
Katelyn’s favorites include Taylor Swift, National Team star Alex Morgan and the movie “Mamma Mia!”
JULIA TULLY
Timberlane Soccer
positive presence
Coach Jeff Baumann said, “Julia has always been a positive presence and brought a great attitude to the team during her career. Her teammates and coaching staff appreciate her focus on the team first.”
The 5-foot-8 senior defender also plays basketball and lacrosse. That’s not all, the Plaistow resident plays flute in the band and is a member of the National Honor Society and National Business Honor Society.
Leading her college possibilities are UNH, BU and Penn State. Julia, an only child, has a cat named Lana.
Tully’s favorites include chicken Alfredo, the TV show “Survivor,” Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, English teacher Patty Deyermond, and former One Direction boy band singer Harry Styles.
EAMON OCEARUIL
North Andover Cross Country
Pronounced Winner
The last name is difficult to spell and pronounce (O-car-rule) but worth mastering. That’s because the family is very impressive.
His brother, Williams College senior Ruairi, was North Andover’s valedictorian and class president. OCearuil, the third of four boys, is No. 3 in the junior class and also is class president.
Coach Rick DelleChiaie said, “Eamon represents what athletics are all about. Goal setting, personal achievement and satisfaction, and camaraderie.”Their dad, Sean, lived in Ireland until age 21. Eamon enjoys sailing and is a member of the French Club. The 5-foot-9 junior also runs indoor and outdoor track.
OCearuil’s favorites include clam chowder and history teacher Brian Sheehy.
JULIA TALIAFERRO
Whittier Cheerleading
Whatever Is Needed
Coach Stephanie Hatchell said, “She steps into whatever role needs to be filled without question. Whenever an injury has occurred, Julia is always right there asking, ‘Where do you need me Coach?’”
The 4-foot-11 senior flyer from Haverhill began cheering as a freshman. She made varsity as a junior and cheers for the football and basketball programs.
Taliaferro is a member of SkillsUSA and Model UN. She’s majoring in health and works as a CNA at Wingate Healthcare in Haverhill. Her brother, Ryan Taliaferro, is a sophomore at Whittier.
The Consentino School grad has two dogs: a Wheaten Terrier named Will and a Coton de Tulear named Nora. She also has a hamster named Dennis.
Julia’s favorites include fettuccine Alfredo, “The Office,” Whittier history teacher James Donahue Jr., and the group Panic! at the Disco.
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
