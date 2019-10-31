Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
LEXI MARANVILLE
Bradford Christian Soccer
Sophomore Leader
The sophomore from Merrimac is one of three Maranville sisters at BCA. Lauren is a senior and Lilly is a 7th grader.
Coach Tim Gordon said, “Lexi is a hard working and physically tough defender. While she is only a sophomore, she has taken a leadership role on.”
Lexi is a distant relative of Baseball Hall of Famer “Rabbit” Maranville. The 5-foot-1 Maranville also plays basketball. She baby-sits and is photo editor for the yearbook. Lexi, who has been at BCA since 5th grade, has a dog, a Corgi-terrier mix named Jake.
Maranville’s favorites include chicken parm, soccer great Reinaldo, actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock), retired BCA middle school teacher Nancy Overheiser, the movie “The Princess Bride” and singer Adele.
ETHAN DONAHUE
Methuen Soccer
BUSY KEEPER
Donahue lettered last year and is starting this year, averaging 11.1 saves a game.
The 5-foot-8 sophomore keeper is taking AP biology and all the rest honors classes. He’s in DECA and works as a referee for Methuen Youth Soccer and several club leagues.
“He’s made some unbelievable saves this year. I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Rangers coach Henry Marin.
The Marsh School grad comes from a large athletic Methuen High family. Brothers Alex and Adam Arsenault played football and track while sisters Chanelle and Lauren Arsenault were swimmers.
Donahue has a parakeet (Camila) and a fish aquarium.
His favorites include steak, Liverpool goalie Alisson Becker and his sixth grade teacher Carol Drouin.
ALANA MILLER
Andover Field Hockey
Never Satisfied
Coach Maureen Noone praises Miller as “a great team player” and one who is “always working on technical skills.”
Alana, a 5-foot-7 junior sweeper, also plays lacrosse. Her brother, Bret Miller, is a lacrosse star at Colby College.
Miller is a volunteer at Lawrence General Hospital and played a big role in Andover field hockey’s “Lace it Up” pediatric cancer fundraiser. The Wood Hill Middle School graduate is also a certified scuba diver.
She makes extra money baby-sitting. The Millers have a 13-year-old dog, a Tibetan Terrier named Tucker.
Alana’s favorites include sushi, family friend/national women’s soccer team player Sam Mewis, Wood Hill math teacher Scott Govoni, “Good Will Hunting,” and the Zac Brown Band.
HANNAH DESCHENE
Pelham Soccer
DEFINES THE AWARD
Coach Carlos Fuertes raved, “If there is a player that defines unsung hero, it’s Hannah Deschene.”
The unselfish 5-foot-3 freshman is behind a veteran goalie so is playing more defensive midfield.
Fuertes said, “She’s made a huge difference in the midfield.”
Hannah, who plays club soccer with Aztec Futbol, is the daughter of former Pelham athlete Marc Deschene and Sara (Rousseau) Deschene, one of the top softball players in school history. Hannah’s young siblings, brother Ryan and sister Shannon, also play soccer.
Hannah is part of a group which is helping start a leadership program for incoming freshmen. Deschene’s favorites include pepperoni pizza and middle school math teacher Karena Carten.
MATT ROS
Andover Football
READY WHEN CALLED
The 6-foot, 185-pound senior is a reserve wide receiver and defensive back.
Coach E.J. Perry said, “He’s become a great leader. And against Billerica, he made two tackles and blocked well.”
Matt, who also plays baseball, moved to Andover from Pennsylvania in first grade. He has a twin sister, Madison Ros, who attends Central Catholic.
Matt took two AP classes last year and is currently taking AP classes in European History and English Literature. He is a member of DECA and caddies at Andover Country Club. The West Middle School grad hopes to study business at UMass Amherst or Syracuse.
Ros’ favorites include his dog Piper, a Tibetan Terrier; the movie “National Treasure” and statistics teacher Alan Hibino.
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
